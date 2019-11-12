Preorder now: My guide to publishing a book!

I’m extremely excited to announce that my brand new guide to publishing is now available for pre-order, and will go on sale December 3!

Ready to pursue a book deal with a Big 5 publisher or try your hand at DIY self-publishing? I share everything you need to know about how to navigate the publishing process and choose the path that’s right for you.

It’s all my best advice on publishing, all in one organized place.

How to Publish a Book: 41 Rules for Successfully Publishing a Book That You Will Love Forever is now available for sale for $4.99 as an e-book at:

Paperback coming in early December!

PRAISE FOR HOW TO PUBLISH A BOOK:

Nathan Bransford’s advice on publishing a book was our go-to during the daunting journey from unrefined idea to published novel. Bransford’s advice is easy to follow, gives a comprehensive overview of the process, and makes the entire experience exponentially less intimidating. We send every aspiring writer we know to him for his clear and detailed guide to publishing a novel. – New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling authors Christina Lauren

I tell EVERYONE about Nathan’s Query Mad Libs, and his guide is full of great tips to help you find your way to publication. – Literary agent Jenny Bent, The Bent Agency

