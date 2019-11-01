How to write a character whose background is not your own (This week in books)

New York City. Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram!

This week! Books! Holy cow it’s November!

Nearly every author panel these days has a variation of this question: “Do you have any advice for writing about people who do not look like you?” Lots of authors out there are wringing their hands over whether they are “allowed” to tell certain stories or even just want to make sure they’re getting it right.

Well, author Alexander Chee has written an extremely good post on this subject: How to Unlearn Everything. The whole post is amazing and worth a thorough read, but I especially like his push to check your own bookshelf.

It’s officially NaNoWriMo and author Justina Ireland re-upped her pep talk from last year that hinges on how much writing kind of sucks.

Many writers battle imposter syndrome, especially when they’re just starting out and know that their writing isn’t very good, but this can honestly persist into a semi-permanent state. Helen J. Darling has five tips for dealing with imposter syndrome. (Here’s my own contribution to how to deal with imposter syndrome).

It’s the holidays, which means it’s also give-a-book-as-a-gift season. BookBub has 17 marketing ideas for the holiday season.

Blogging kind of feels like it’s teetering as an entire medium with the implosion at Deadspin, but blog platform Medium is doubling down trying to find new voices and feature collections.

It can be bewildering to navigate the publishing process on the best of days and you can easily spiral into anxiety or depression in the face of it. Literary agent Jessica Faust has a good reminder: focus on what you can control.

Humans are living longer than ever and there are accordingly many more books about growing old than ever before. Arthur Krystal surveys the scene and wonders: can we at least be honest about aging?

