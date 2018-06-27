How do you convince yourself to write when you don’t feel like it?

We’re approaching a holiday week here in the U.S., which is going to throw a wrench into many a writing schedule.
Summertime can be a tricky time to be a writer, when BBQs and outdoor activities beckon.
So let me ask you this: How do you convince yourself to write when you really don’t feel like it?
Let me know in the comments!
Also heads-up that I’ll be taking a bit of a mini blog hiatus but will be back after the holiday week.
JOHN T. SHEA says
A magic potion. I mix together as much inspiration, imagination, hope, ambition and memory as I can muster, and as little guilt and fear as possible, shake and drink. Results vary.
Janiss Garza says
If I have a deadline, I’m good. I just buckle up and do it. (Comes from being a journalist for a couple of decades.) It’s when I don’t have a deadline that there are issues.
Keith Patterson says
read an interview with an author (the Guardian is a good source of these) and shame myself to get back in the game.
Karen Frisch says
I’m facing that situation now. I’m going to try sprinting by setting the timer for 15 or 20 minutes at a time and write as quickly as possible from notes I’ve written for certain scenes. I’m hoping the process will draw me back into the story and encourage me to push forward.
Colette Auclair says
Several methods.
a) I go somewhere that’s more fun and less distracting (as in when I’m at home, suddenly I MUST wash the dog’s toys or reorganize the spice jars) than my dining room table. The library. Starbucks or similar. Even a quiet bar, preferably without wifi. The change of scene often helps me focus.
b) I set a timer for 30 minutes and tell myself, “Just do 30 minutes. That’s all.” Once I start, I often keep going beyond the 30.
c) I think of the quote that has been attributed to Nora Roberts: “I can’t edit a blank page.” I can write the most horrific dreck ever, and know I can revise it later.
Laura says
Schedule it. Look at the week ahead of time and figure out when you might be able to write. Then schedule it in.
Courtney Leigh says
Right now, what’s working for me is to look at my week and put a 30-minute task in my calendar every day that says “Write 250 words.” I know exactly when I’ve scheduled writing for the day, so when that time arrives, I remind myself in a very stern voice, “You want to write this book. You want to write this book.” I repeat it as many times as necessary until I get my laptop out—the doc is open from the day before—and I begin to write. So far my brainwash method is averaging about 3000 words per week.
G.B. Miller says
I have no other choice at the moment but to force myself to write. I haven’t done any original writing since last summer (almost a year ago) and after just release book #1 of my trilogy, I’m trying to finish up a 2nd round of edits with book #2 so that I can start on book #3 (I always like to have at least one book in the can, so to speak, so that I can give myself a good release pace).
Bill Camp says
Coffee in the morning, liquor at night.
Glynis Jolly says
My way of motivating myself is pretty simple. I remind myself of how much better I will feel about myself after I have spent a half hour to an hour doing nothing but writing. I know if I don’t do it, I won’t like myself. Who needs that?
Linda Sawyer Ferrara says
If I’m creatively blocked, I work on editing, reading helpful blogs (what a brown-noser!), critiquing an entry on critiquecircle, researching, prepare info for blog and social media.
I cannot write at home unless I’m alone. The library is great because I can’t get into conversations with people, drink coffee, do laundry, etc.
If I’m foggy and can’t seem to focus, Standing up, stretching, and breathing deep for a few minutes usually does it.
I’m huge on deadlines and ‘To Do’ lists. Today’s list:
1. Incorporate C2 critique suggestions.
2. Clean up C4.
3. Outline C5, 6, 7
abc says
If I go somewhere to do it–a coffee place–then I’ll really feel like I have to. Well, I’m here for this purpose, so… There are still distractions (twitter), but at least I can’t go clean my closet.