Listen to your characters, but don’t let them run away

Nearly everyone who has written a novel has had the experience of writing an unruly character who suddenly takes the story in a different direction than you anticipated. Even the best outline can quickly go up in smoke.

This is a good sign! It means you’re listening to the internal logic of the character and you’re adjusting accordingly.

At the same time, it’s risky to lose control of a character and let them run away with your novel. You might fall in love with a minor character a little too hard, or halfway through the book you might start writing a different novel than the one you started.

Here’s some advice for walking that fine line between being true to a character and letting them run roughshod over your novel.

Look carefully at the moment the character broke free

Chances are there’s a particular moment where a character will bounce out of the frame you’d put them in. Stop for a sec and think about what really happened there.

Ask yourself some questions:

Is the plotline you were envisioning not true to the character?

Did you make an important discovery about the character that needs to be woven through the rest of the novel?

Is this the real beginning of the story?

Did you just find the real voice of the novel?

Did the character suddenly become active and before they were too passive?

And perhaps most importantly, ask yourself…

Are you writing the novel you really want to be writing?

Particularly when the character who starts running away with the novel is a minor character, it should be a gut check moment about the novel you had been writing to that point.

Think about what excites you about the new storyline. Is it the humor? The excitement? The personality? The voice?

And is that what you really want to be writing?

The answer to that question may well be “no” and you’re still headed in the right direction on the whole, but it should be a moment to self-reflect.

That’s because…

You need to be excited about every chapter

That rush of excitement you feel about the new direction the character is headed in? You should feel that way all the time. About every chapter.

Now… easier said than done. Writing is not always fun and it’s often accomplished in a mix of bursts and slogs.

But if you’re not excited about a particular stretch of the novel and then you suddenly feel unlocked… it’s probably worth revisiting the stretch you weren’t excited about and think about how you can revise to give those parts elements you are excited about.

You’re still in charge

A burst of inspiration is great. Creating a character who leaps off the page is thrilling. But make sure to rein it in. You have final say.

Going solely with the whims of a character you’ve created can start to feel a tad self-indulgent if it’s not in the service of a story. You still need all the storytelling fundamentals.

So sure, go with it, trust your instincts, let the character’s logic pull you forward. But when a character breaks out, it’s crucial to make sure everything still holds together in the end.

Have you ever had a character run away with your novel? Have you ever seen it in a novel? Any advice? Take to the comments!

Art: Paysage À Cagnes by Pierre-Auguste Renoir