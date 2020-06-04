Articulate a character’s motivation precisely (page critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in our discussion forums:

Also, if you’d like to test your editing chops, keep your eye on this area or this area! I’ll post the pages and queries a few days before a critique so you can see how your redline compares to mine.

And, of course, if you need help more urgently or privately, I’m available for edits and consultations!

Now then. Time for the Page Critique. First I’ll present the page without comment, then I’ll offer my thoughts and a redline. If you choose to offer your own thoughts, please be polite. We aim to be positive and helpful.

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to francocook1, whose page is below.

The first 250 words of my Young Adult portal fantasy The winged lion stood by the exit to the Phoenician exhibit like a bronze sentry, tarnished and faded by time. I bid the statue a silent goodbye as I passed it. After pulling an eight-hour shift answering questions about all things ancient, I just wanted to go home. I entered the crowded hall and squeezed by a couple of kids in ‘I heart D.C.’ t-shirts, and headed toward door in the back of the space. Then someone bumped me hard. I stumbled and my intern’s badge fell to the floor. “Watch it!” said a forty-something guy with dark hair. He held a clear plastic cup away from his body. Brown liquid splattered his starched shirt. “Pay attention where you’re going next time.” “Uh, sorry,” I said. But why was I apologizing when he had slammed into me? “You made me spill my Frappuccino.” He glared down at my intern’s badge, making no effort to pick it up and finished with, “Amara.”

Great, now he knew my name. Before I could respond, he stormed toward the middle of the room and disappeared into a crowd of mouth-breathing tourists staring at a stone sarcophagus.

Rude. I picked up my badge, careful not to tilt my head too low. If my wig fell off in front of all these people, I’d die of embarrassment. I could see it now. Everyone gathered around the girl with the stubble hair and surgical scar. Whispered comments and looks of pity would immediately follow. The museum had enough freaky things on display. No need to add me to the list of attractions.

I really like that this page starts off with an evocative physical detail that helps us begin to picture our surroundings. Too few novels start off this way, and it’s a very underutilized approach to an opening.

I also think this page demonstrates a strong voice, and these are killer lines to finish it off: “The museum had enough freaky things on display. No need to add me to the list of attractions.”

My main concern with this page beyond the usual nips and tucks is that a few key details feel missing to me that would invite us further into the story.

I pieced together that we’re at some sort of D.C. history museum, but why isn’t it just named so we can focus on the other elements of the page?

But even more importantly, Amara just wanting to go home feels like a flat way of expressing her initial motivation, and I didn’t really understand why she’s an intern when she doesn’t seem to like the job.

Why does she want to go home so badly? What would she rather be doing instead? What does she picture herself doing when she gets home?

All doesn’t have to be revealed in the first page, but there are some missed opportunities to help us better understand why she hates this job so much beyond feeling tired and what her dreams are instead beyond.

A little more precision around her motivation will go a long way toward telling us more about her as a character.

Here’s my redline:

The first 250 words of my Young Adult portal fantasy I bid a silent goodbye to the winged lion that stood by the exit to the Phoenician exhibit like a bronze sentry, tarnished and faded by time. I bid the statue a silent goodbye as I passed it. [I would reframe the opening to make it smoother and more active] After pulling an eight-hour shift at the X museum answering questions about all things ancient, I just wanted to go home [and do what? Missed opportunity to reveal more character]. I entered the crowded hall, and squeezed by a couple of kids in ‘I heart D.C.’ t-shirts, and headed toward door in the back of the space . Then ¶Someone bumped me hard. I stumbled and my intern’s badge fell to the floor. “Watch it!” said a forty-something guy with dark hair. He held a clear plastic cup away from his body. Brown liquid Coffee had splattered his starched shirt. [Don’t think it would be that hard to distinguish the type of liquid] “Pay attention where you’re going next time.” “Uh, sorry,” I said. But why was I apologizing when he had slammed into me? “You made me spill my owe me a Frappuccino,” [I don’t believe this dialogue, it’s self-evident that something spilled. I’m adding a directional suggestion that could also explain why he’d want to know her name] —He glared down at my intern’s badge, making no effort to pick it up— and finished with, “Amara.” [Without the change this feels a tad like a forced way to introduce a character’s name] Great, now he knew my name. Before I could respond, he stormed toward the middle of the room and disappeared into a crowd of mouth-breathing tourists staring at a stone sarcophagus. Rude. I picked up my badge, careful not to tilt my head too low. If my wig fell off in front of all these people, I’d die of embarrassment. I could see it now. Everyone gathered around staring at the girl with the stubble hair and surgical scar. [I’m struggling to imagine a character thinking it’s a real possibility that everyone would immediately gather around someone with a scar?] Whisper ed comment s and looks of pity would immediately follow . The museum had enough freaky things on display. No need to add me to the list of attractions.

Thanks again to francocook1!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Griffioen by Matthius Merian