Why some authors burn their work (This week in books)

First off, a quick housekeeping matter. I’ve been working on some changes to the blog under the hood! These include:

Last week we moved over to a new server so hopefully the pesky outages we’ve had will cease to be a thing.

I’ll be launching a new home page at www.nathanbransford.com

The URL structure of blog posts will be changing from blog.nathanbransford.com/* to www.nathanbransford.com/blog/*

If everything goes well you shouldn’t notice a thing and all your old bookmarks should still work. But if you ever spot a broken link or if something goes wonky, please reach out to me!

Now then. It was a bit of a quiet week out there in books land, but I still have some links for you to enjoy.

When I’m in the depths of revision fatigue… I’m not going to lie, I’m occasionally tempted to just light everything on fire. LitHub took a look at authors who actually went through with it. Why some writers burn their work.

Authors who have previously self-published a book are sometimes tempted to rewrite it and try again with traditional publishing. Agent Jessica Faust talks about why that probably isn’t a good idea.

Also from Jessica: Top ten query tips!

After a lot of controversy, the Romance Writers of America’s RITA awards are no more. Say hello to The Vivian.

And Salman Rushdie has taken some of his quarantine time to engage in a time-honored literary tradition: beefing with critics.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

And finally, The New Yorker has really been killing it lately with its “Nature: It’s Weird!” coverage. Highly recommend this article on mushrooms and this one on eels.

Have a great weekend!

