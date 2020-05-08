Twilight is back! (This week in books)

This week! Books!

Twilight is back! Stephenie Meyer revealed that there will indeed be a new Twilight novel on August 4, Midnight Sun, which will retell the series from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective. I for one am quite curious how he felt attending high school when he was over one hundred years old.

I have to say I’m pretty excited we now have new Twilight and Hunger Games books to look forward to. 2000s book series FTW!

Congrats to the winners of the Pulitzer Prize (not to be confused with the Noble Prize), including two-time winner Colson Whitehead!

Apple is making moves in the self-publishing realm and launched Apple Books for Authors, which includes access for PC users. David Gaughran has a great roundup on what this means for self-publishers.

As you know I’m big big big on making sure you know your protagonist’s motivations, and over at DIYMFA, Sara Letourneau has a solid post on motivation and how it intersects with the inciting incident. (Here’s my advice on motivation and inciting incidents).

A great reminder from Dan Blank for people wondering about whether their voice matters in this time: Don’t give away your creative power.

And while it feels like this time is without precedent, humanity has obviously been through this before. The Guardian took a look at what plague literature tells us about our future.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Ken Hughes (again!) for some follow-up thoughts on weaving exposition into the story:

You mentioned “how unicorns were invented.” A Ready Player One approach would be to explain them only when the character hears “we have to deal with unicorns next,” or even only when they see one. But Harry Potter is famous for making its decidedly whimsical world flow better by making a thing come up separately first. Harry, Ron, and Hermione would have a scene that touched on the history of unicorn-making, and it might be just one clue as they’re trying to solve the next puzzle ahead — or it might be a “random” class, that interests us in itself because it continues whatever interpersonal conflict they’ve got at the moment, and because we know Snape or Malfoy will cause trouble in the middle of it. The whole scene would be there so we’re ready for unicorns later, but at the time it’s just the Next Fun Thing.

