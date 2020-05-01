The war is over and one space after periods won (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The “One or two spaces after a period?” debate is over and one space has emerged victorious. Microsoft Word now flags double spaces as an error. Condolences to those whose spaces will be lost in this difficult time.

Bookshop.org is a new online bookstore that gives a share of its sales directly to independent bookstores, and sales really took off in March. They’re up to $4.5 million in sales and are eyeing trying to nab at least 1% of Amazon’s sales.

Lots of people in the writing community were already living in financial precariousness before the pandemic hit. Lynn Steger Strong took a pretty devastating look at her own life as a writer in New York.

If you’re looking to give your books a boost, here are 9 tips for increasing your conversions on Amazon ads.

And I really loved this reminder from Chuck Wendig on writing during the pandemic: Just keep moving forward, however slowly.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Ken Hughes on mini-quests before the inciting incident:

I’m especially fond of that “mini-quest” (also called “bridging action”) that can be offered before the inciting incident itself. It’s usually the best way to be sure the first pages have a strong something to relate to, but still showing the character in their normal environment. That means we get to know who they are before the life-changing situation hits, and from then on we can appreciate how someone who was just a farm boy has to scramble to take on the Empire.

Setting reasonable goals during a crisis. pic.twitter.com/QIirBpnuJ7 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 30, 2020

