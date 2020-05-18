How do you plan to publish your work in progress? (2020)

Is self-publishing on the rise? Is traditional publishing still going strong?

Time for my annual poll!

Now, obviously this is unscientific as the readership changes slightly from year to year and it’s not a randomized slice of authors, but it’s fun to get a snapshot of the current landscape.

Also, at the risk of messing up our year over year comparisons, I tweaked the poll to include hybrid publishing, which is a path more people are pursuing. If you don’t see a path that quite captures yours, just choose the closest and explain in the comments.

What approach are you planning for your work in progress? If you’re reading via e-mail or feed reader, please click through to see the poll.

Art: Rotations-Buchdruckmaschine from Meyers Konversationslexikon