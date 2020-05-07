Be careful starting a novel with dialogue (page critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in our discussion forums:

Man Down YA “Man down! Man down!” “God, not another. Is there nothing we can do Sergeant? That’s six highly trained, armed policemen he’s hit already. I can’t even see where he’s shooting from.” The grey haired, hard looking sergeant, was ex-army and knew a thing or two about being shot at. He removed his cap, scratched his grizzled head and gingerly raised himself up to try to get a better view of what was happening. He quickly ducked back down again, shoulders tensed against any bullets that may be coming his way. He shook his head. He had no gun so there was nothing he could do anyway. Shrugging, he said; “nothing at all Sir, we’re pinned down here ‘till someone can mount a diversion and allow us to move to a better position. During all my years in the army and the police, I’ve never seen anything like it. In my opinion, he’s so well organised, so accurate, he may well be Special Forces, or ex Special Forces. He knows exactly what he’s doing; picking us off one by one. Like you say, we can’t even see where he is to get a shot back at him. He’s working to a plan although I’ve no idea what the plan is. It could be a hostage situation, or it could be part of a wider attack on civilization in general.” He sat back against the hard, damp wall to relax after what was, for him, a long and complicated speech.

I don’t know what’s in the writing waters these days, but over-reliance on dialogue has become far and away the #1 problem I see in manuscripts. In this page, I like the verve and calmness these officers display under fire, but I worry there’s too much reliance on dialogue to really take much from the page beyond that.

Relying too heavily on dialogue often results in very unnatural conversations like this one, where the author is smushing exposition into dialogue in an unnatural way and neglecting physical description that could help orient us. It’s particularly precarious at the start of novels when the reader hasn’t had a chance to get their bearings.

In this case, there’s so little happening with the narrative voice that we don’t even know the characters’ names, where we are, or what’s happening entirely. All we know after the first page is that someone is shooting at the police.

Don’t make dialogue the foundation of your novel. It can add flavor but you should be telling a story, not forcing readers to eavesdrop and piece together what’s happening.

Here’s my redline:

Man Down YA “Man down! Man down!” “God, not another. Is there nothing we can do Sergeant? That’s six highly trained, armed policemen he’s hit already. [Clunky dialogue. Exposition feels smushed in] I can’t even see where he’s shooting from.” The grey haired, hard looking [Be more specific/precise. How does he look hard?] sergeant , was ex-army and knew a thing or two about being shot at [Does the narrative voice not know the sergeant’s name?]. He removed his cap, scratched his grizzled head and gingerly raised himself up to try to get a better view of what was happening [Be more specific. Raised himself up from what? A better view of what?]. He quickly ducked back down again, shoulders tensed against any bullets that may be coming his way. He shook his head. He had no gun so there was nothing he could do anyway. [Be more specific. Nothing to do about what? I can’t picture where they are and what’s happening] Shrugging, he said; [Name] shrugged. “Nothing at all Sir, we’re pinned down here ‘till someone can mount a diversion and allow us to move to a better position. During all my years in the army and the police, I’ve never seen anything like it. In my opinion, he’s so well organised, so accurate, he may well be Special Forces, or ex Special Forces. He knows exactly what he’s doing; picking us off one by one. Like you say, we can’t even see where he is to get a shot back at him. He’s working to a plan although I’ve no idea what the plan is. It could be a hostage situation, or it could be part of a wider attack on civilization in general.” [Overwritten dialogue and I’m not much closer to understanding what’s actually happening. As the dialogue suggests, it could be almost anything?] He [Who is “he?”] sat back against the hard, damp wall to relax after what was, for him, a long and complicated speech.

