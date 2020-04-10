Tips if you’re struggling to write right now (This week in books)

This week! Books!

It’s really difficult to concentrate these days and few people I know are as productive as usual. Anne R. Allen has a great post on why it’s so tough to write right now as we deal with our collective grief, and she has some tips on how to keep moving forward.

In coronavirus and publishing news, print sales dropped 13.5% in mid-March, whereas before they had mostly held steady.

Meanwhile, Book Bub’s blog has a really good post on the ways publishers are adapting their marketing in this new era, which might give you some ideas for marketing your own book.

ProPublica took a very interesting deep dive into the way Amazon’s self-publishing arm has become a haven for white supremacist content. While Amazon has long resisted restricting books, they now have much more of an opaque process for determining what can be published in the wake of a controversial pedophilic book. ProPublica notes the extent to which Amazon’s algorithms give objectionable books a boost with just a few searches and purchases, sending you into what’s basically a Nazi rabbit hole.

The Internet Archive has been exploiting the pandemic to launch a “library” that is just pirated scanned copies of author’s books. Senator Thom Tillis sent them a letter questioning their legitimacy.

In book recommendation news, Alex Scordelis argues that now is the perfect time to read Moby-Dick and LibHub has a roundup of the 50 best contemporary novels over 500 pages.

Ben Cohen has a really interesting look at the ways the plague wove its way into the plot of some of Shakespeare’s classics.

Over at the BookEnds literary agency, Jessica Faust discusses what happens if a book doesn’t sell to publishers and they created a video to discuss how to know when an agent is reputable.

And how do you know when to stop querying? Janet Reid updates her advice on that, noting that there are fewer reputable agents than there used to be.

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Carol McKenzie, who has thoughts on those dramatic pauses that you probably don’t need:

I do law enforcement transcription and even though that’s how people speak, it’s infuriating to listen to much less to try to read on a page. But when I started writing I couldn’t write a sentence without an ellipse. I’ve broken myself of that habit…more or less.

And finally, stressful times can radicalize vulnerable people, but I thought this article by Annie Kelly was a fascinating reminder that we all are vulnerable to radicalization and are affected by everything we expose ourselves to. Be careful what you consume in this period of great stress.

