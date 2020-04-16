Organize your query’s plot summary in a clear way (query critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in the discussion forums:

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to Dave Hammond, whose query is below.

Ms Literary Agent(name): I am sending you this query seeking representation for my completed first novel, Heaven, Hell or Nothing, an 83,000-word Psychological Crime Thriller with elements of Southern Gothic. My novel shares similarities to popular books like, The Devil All the Time, Fight Club and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. After a lifetime of mistreatment, painfully withdrawn Shelley Popper experiences feelings of rebirth when his abusive father is killed in Afghanistan and voices emboldening him to strike back against a childhood nemesis, Dalton Moon, who has grown to become a ruthless human trafficker. The novel is set in rural Ozark, Alabama a quiet town, easy to miss and known mostly as a place one drives through on the way to the Florida panhandle beaches. Unspeakable evil can exist in the unlikeliest of places. Shelley Popper is a bright but awkward young man growing up in Ozark with crippling social anxiety. He has endured a childhood of abuse at the hands of his army pilot father who is unexpectedly killed in Afghanistan, triggering Shelley to experience a surge of confidence. Shelley is cheered on by Ichwurd, a mysterious hitchhiker he picks up on a dark highway, to fight his fear and seize his moments. Shelley has had a lifetime of being bullied by his nemesis, Dalton Moon. Dalton has grown to become a drug dealer and human trafficker navigating his way around the law, the Cartel and his own sociopathic ambitions. Small town life and a gulf hurricane seem to have surreptitiously placed Shelley in Dalton’s world, forcing Shelley to consider the voices of his dark angels and violently settle an old score. I have enjoyed a career traveling the cities and towns of the South. I have met its characters – characters full of charm and contradiction. My experiences in the South and a degree in psychology inhabit and compel my work. I recently had a personal narrative memoir published on al.com. As per your submission guidelines, I have included the first two chapters of Heaven, Hell or Nothing. I look forward to hearing back from you soon. Sincerely, Dave Hammond

There are interesting elements here and I like the idea of an abused young man choosing to settle a score against a local drug dealer and trafficker. I’m afraid, though, that there are two elements that make it difficult to understand the actual plot.

First, the plot summary feels like it starts and stops a few times, and only really gets going midway through the (very long) third paragraph. Choose where you start the query very carefully and make sure from the start you’re drawing the agent into the story in a clear way.

Secondly, as is very common in these query critiques, the author elides over key details in a vague way, which makes it impossible to understand what is really happening. Be much more specific about why Shelley feels so freed when his father dies, why Shelley’s and Dalton’s worlds collide again, and above all, what Shelley ultimately wants to accomplish.

Queries should feel like a steady progression toward an ultimate, clear goal, which I often call a quest. What is the character trying to accomplish over the course of the novel?

The feeling you don’t want to inspire with that the novel a series of unconnected vignettes without a clear through line. In this case, it’s not clear to me what Shelley is actually doing and wants to accomplish, so this feels more like a series of chance encounters than a cracking psychological thriller.

Here’s my redline:

Ms Literary Agent(name): [Insert personalized tidbit about literary agent] I am sending you this query seeking representation for my completed first novel, Heaven, Hell or Nothing, an 83,000-word Psychological Crime Thriller with elements of Southern Gothic. My novel shares similarities to popular books like, The Devil All the Time, Fight Club and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. [Opinions vary, but I tend to prefer these details at the end of the query letter to keep the focus on the plot] After a lifetime of mistreatment, painfully withdrawn Shelley Popper experiences feelings of rebirth when his abusive father is killed in Afghanistan and voices emboldening him to strike back against a childhood nemesis, Dalton Moon, who has grown to become a ruthless human trafficker. [I think this is an attempt at a logline? I’m afraid it feels convoluted and makes the plot summary feel choppy]. The novel is set in rural Ozark, Alabama a quiet town, easy to miss and known mostly as a place one drives through on the way to the Florida panhandle beaches. Unspeakable evil can exist in the unlikeliest of places. Shelley Popper is a bright but awkward young man [be clearer about his age] growing up in Ozark, Alabama, an easy to miss town known mostly as a place one drives through on the way to the Florida panhandle beaches. with crippling social anxiety. He has endured a childhood of abuse at the hands of his army pilot father, who is unexpectedly killed in Afghanistan , triggering . Shelley to experiences a surge of confidence. [How does that surge of confidence manifest itself and why? I’m also a bit confused why this frees Shelley when presumably his father has been in Afghanistan for a while?] Shelley is cheered on by Ichwurd, a mysterious hitchhiker he picks up on a dark highway, to fight his fear and seize his moments [I don’t understand what Ichwurd is cheering Shelley on to do, and what it means for him to fight fear and seize his moments]. Shelley has had a lifetime of being bullied by his nemesis, Dalton Moon . Dalton , who has grown to become a drug dealer and human trafficker navigating his way around the law, the Cartel and his own sociopathic ambitions [Don’t diagnose characters, show how the symptoms manifest themselves. What are his actual ambitions?]. Small town life and a gulf hurricane seem to have surreptitiously placed Shelley in Dalton’s world [I don’t understand how. Be more specific], forcing Shelley to consider the voices of his dark angels and violently settle an old score. [I don’t understand what this means. Be more specific. What’s the spine of the plot? What’s Shelley’s goal?] Heaven, Hell or Nothing is a 83,000-word Psychological Crime Thriller with elements of Southern Gothic. It shares similarities to The Devil All the Time, Fight Club and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. I have enjoyed a career traveling the cities and towns of the South. I have met its characters – characters full of charm and contradiction. My experiences in the South and a degree in psychology inhabit and compel my work. I recently had a personal narrative memoir published on al.com. As per your submission guidelines, I have included the first two chapters of Heaven, Hell or Nothing. I look forward to hearing back from you soon. Sincerely, Dave Hammond

