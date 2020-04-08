New Facebook page and group!

Like many of you, I have quite a bit of extra time in self-quarantine, and I’ve been using it to take care of some long overdue tasks.

To wit: I have a new Facebook page! And Groups, so you can have discussions outside of the existing forums!

Please follow my Facebook page below. I’ll be posting links to my blog posts, the previews of the queries and pages that will be up for critique, and more:

And join the discussion in the Facebook group, where you can post in various topics and reach like-minded writers:

Also, in my recent survey a lot of people mentioned they needed help finding a critique partner, so I created a special topic for that in the Facebook Group:

Don’t hesitate to reach out if have any feedback or need anything!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!