Let the reader into the story (page critique)

Title: Strong Roots

Genre: Women’s Fiction Some homecoming. Absolute darkness, and a dreary rain streaming down the windshield of her old Jeep. Dana glanced at the clock. She was hours later than she’d planned, thanks to a flat tire outside of Chicago. Dark clouds had moved in while she puzzled out how to get to the jack without unpacking all of her worldly goods. As she fumbled through changing the tire, the rain let loose in earnest, leaving her and most everything she owned sopping wet. Not much longer now, though. She decided to take the short cut and heaved on the wheel to turn onto a narrow side road, tires skidding on the greasy, wet blacktop. Vegetation closed in to form a tunnel above the car, green and lush in the beam of her headlights. She had the sensation of traveling underwater. Dana’s neck was stiff, her shoulders tense from hunching over the wheel. The inside of the car was close and stuffy, redolent of damp clothing and the burger and fries she’d had for dinner. She cranked down the window to let the fresh scent of rain-dampened earth, of things growing wash over her and felt an immediate sense of release. Leaning as far out the window and into the wet as the seat belt would allow, she inhaled deeply. This smell was a part of her. Home. In the cone of light ahead, a small, dark shape appeared, eyes reflecting neon green. Too late, it began to move in a quick, shambling gait…

When I’m editing novels, one of the most common margin notes I leave is a variation of “let the reader into the story!”

All doesn’t have to be revealed right off the bat, but every sentence in the opening is a chance to begin to peel back the layers of the story and, especially, the personality of the protagonist.

There are some really strong elements in this page. There’s good scene-setting and physical description, there are some intriguing details (she’s carrying all her worldly goods), and I like that it’s easing us into the story instead of trying to overdo it. Overall it’s well done.

My main quibble is that I come away from this paragraph feeling like I just don’t know Dana very well. I’m not sure there are elements here that bring out a sense of her personality and how she’s feeling about going home. We’re just a bit too distant from her mindset.

Even though there’s a lot of novel left after a first page, try to show the reader glimpses of what the protagonist is after and their mindset.

Still, this is a good example of how you can ease the reader into the story with strong description and a sense of place. With a few more unique elements of Dana’s personality shining through I think it would be all the way there.

Here’s my redline:

Genre: Women’s Fiction Some homecoming. Absolute darkness, and a dreary rain streaming down the windshield of her old Jeep. Dana glanced at the clock. She was hours later than she’d planned [What plan? We don’t need it exactly, but at least a hint of what’s at stake?], thanks to a flat tire outside of Chicago. Dark clouds had moved in while she puzzled out how to get to the jack without unpacking all of her worldly goods. As she fumbled through changing the tire, the rain let loose in earnest, leaving her and most everything she owned sopping wet. Not much longer now, though [Another missed opportunity to show a bit more of her mindset]. She decided to take the short cut and heaved on the wheel to turn onto a narrow side road, tires skidding on the greasy, wet blacktop. Vegetation closed in to form a tunnel above the car, green and lush in the beam of her headlights. She had the sensation of traveling underwater. Dana’s neck was stiff, her shoulders tense from hunching over the wheel. The inside of the car was close and stuffy, redolent of damp clothing and the burger and fries she’d had for dinner. She cranked down the window to let the fresh scent of rain-dampened earth, of things growing wash over her and felt an immediate sense of release. Leaning as far out the window and into the wet as the seat belt would allow, she inhaled deeply. This smell was a part of her. Home. In the cone of light ahead, a small, dark shape appeared [Be more specific?], eyes reflecting neon green. Too late, it began to move in a quick, shambling gait…

