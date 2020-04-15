Is the pandemic upending the plot of your novel?

The world will never be the same after this and it’s going to affect fiction in unpredictable ways as well.
Ben Winters wrote a recent article about how the pandemic upended the novel he was 80% finished, much of which takes place in the spring of 2020. And Lawrence Wright has a novel coming out this month… about a pandemic.
I’m curious how it’s affecting what you’re working on. What does a post-pandemic “contemporary” novel look like? Even if you’re writing science fiction or fantasy or something totally unrelated, are there threads you’re weaving into the world of your novel?
For my part, I’m finding it eerie that my current novel hinges on a virus, and the sequel (if there is one) is/was going to involve a lot of people wearing masks. But I’m currently on hold on writing at the moment.
What about you? How is this affecting your writing?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!
For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!
Art: Detail of Zeichnender Knabe am Fenster by Anton Laupheimer
Comments
Nancy S. Thompson says
It hasn’t so far since the first 60 pages take place 12 years in the past. But moving forward when it skips to present day, I might have to weave masks, etc. into it. Thanks for the suggestion!
Karen Engelsen says
Super question! I’m more in the ‘can’t write due to National trauma’ camp. I feel the tectonic plates in my unconscious– where themes and ideas are generated–shifting. The wheels of my gristmill have been knocked akilter by national trauma. Any literary production ground out now is lumpy and unrefined. While the ground under my feet is shifting, I can’t process and refine events through Art.
barb ristine says
I have an odd twist on this. I’m on my second revision of my historical novel set during the First World War, and the Spanish Flu plays a part in the plot. I worry that when I do query the book, agents will assume I inserted that plot point in response to the modern pandemic, even though I finished that part of the novel over a year ago. (And I, too, am in the “can’t write, too much distraction” group.)
David Kubicek says
My novel in progress is set 200 years after a pandemic killed 90% of the Earth’s population. While the current pandemic won’t interfere with my story, it will provide some firsthand insight into a pandemic and how society tries to mitigate the damage. But all things considered, I’d rather do library research.
abc says
No. I figure if it gets published it will be years into the future. 2 years at earliest, if I’m kidding myself. I don’t have space for it. It already takes up too much in my real life.
Neil Larkins says
It hasn’t affected my current wip, a memoir since it’s set in 1964. But another world-changing event, the assassination of John F. Kennedy does, though not to the extent as the cv 19 has and will. Most of the change was in the mind and heart and the perception of how our world operated. It was a time of transition from innocence to reality. Nobody other than President Kennedy (and of course later Lee Harvey Oswald ) died. No widespread sickness, no businesses closed, nobody sheltered in place or quarantined. Yet there was fear, the fear of global nuclear annihilation and of a building war in a country far away and unknown by most of us young people. That is not the subject of my memoir, but it is a theme that runs in the background and occasionally surfaces.