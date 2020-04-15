Is the pandemic upending the plot of your novel?

The world will never be the same after this and it’s going to affect fiction in unpredictable ways as well.

Ben Winters wrote a recent article about how the pandemic upended the novel he was 80% finished, much of which takes place in the spring of 2020. And Lawrence Wright has a novel coming out this month… about a pandemic.

I’m curious how it’s affecting what you’re working on. What does a post-pandemic “contemporary” novel look like? Even if you’re writing science fiction or fantasy or something totally unrelated, are there threads you’re weaving into the world of your novel?

For my part, I’m finding it eerie that my current novel hinges on a virus, and the sequel (if there is one) is/was going to involve a lot of people wearing masks. But I’m currently on hold on writing at the moment.

What about you? How is this affecting your writing?

