What will you write during the pandemic?

You probably know Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as one of the greatest novels of all time, but did you know it was written during a pandemic?

The eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia in 1815 caused the quaint-sounding “Year Without a Summer” in 1816, which in reality meant rampant crop failures, famine, and horrific cholera and typhus outbreaks.

Mary Shelley and her future husband Percy Shelley traveled to Lake Geneva to meet up with Lord Byron and John William Polidori, they decided to write ghost stories to entertain themselves, and thus Frankenstein was born.

The first few months of 2020 are feeling particularly apocalyptic, and I’m curious to hear what’s on your mind.

First, obviously, I hope you and your loved ones will be spared the effects of the novel coronavirus and please everyone take all necessary precautions and stay safe.

Let’s also recognize even the idea of writing as the luxury that it is.

But amid the turmoil, during this time of self-quarantines and social distancing are you planning to plow forward with your writing? Is it full speed ahead or are you going to take a minute and focus on other things?

Art: Wreckers Coast of Northumberland by Joseph Mallord William Turner