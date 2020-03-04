ViacomCBS to sell off Simon & Schuster

It’s hard to overstate how big this news is for the publishing world. Variety: ViacomCBS to Sell Publishing Unit Simon & Schuster
While a buyer hasn’t been announced, if the “Big 5” becomes the “Big 4” it will prompt another round of consolidation in the business and further creep toward a virtual monopoly.
Or… maybe it will stay separate. But whatever happens, this is massive news in the book world.
Stay tuned.
Comments
JOHN T. SHEA says
Interesting! Though I think we should speak of the Big Six rather than Big Five these days. Its business model differs in many respects, but Amazon is now really Big Publisher number Six and the biggest of all publishers, depending on how we measure such things,
Neil Larkins says
Not sure what to think about this. Bears watching.
Ekta Garg says
Simon and Schuster is my dream publisher. They’ve got some of the best-edited and best-plotted books on the market today, hands down. I’ve been nurturing the deep desire to be picked up by one of their imprints for years now. Really hope nothing happens to them before that can happen! (If I’m fortunate enough to be traditionally published, that is.)