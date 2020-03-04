ViacomCBS to sell off Simon & Schuster

It’s hard to overstate how big this news is for the publishing world. Variety: ViacomCBS to Sell Publishing Unit Simon & Schuster

While a buyer hasn’t been announced, if the “Big 5” becomes the “Big 4” it will prompt another round of consolidation in the business and further creep toward a virtual monopoly.

Or… maybe it will stay separate. But whatever happens, this is massive news in the book world.

Stay tuned.

