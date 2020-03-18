How are you coping?

These are stressful times, particularly if you live in the epicenter of an outbreak. Many of us are under quarantines, mandatory or recommended, and the sense of dread can feel overwhelming.

How are you doing? What are you doing to keep your head afloat? What do you need?

I’m especially grateful for the writing community and the people who participate in this blog and forums these days. I think we’ll be needing each other in the days ahead.

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Caspar David Friedrich by The Monk by the Sea