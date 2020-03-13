Coronavirus hits the publishing industry (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First off, I hope everyone is safe and healthy amid these very stressful times. I don’t have any knowledge to bring to bear on what to expect, but it seems like we’re soon going to have lots of time indoors. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, but I also just want to say: reading and writing still matters. It’s one of our best ways to turn the darkness into light. Get your must-dos done but don’t feel guilty for delving into some fictional worlds for a while.

Now then. There are a few things going on in the publishing world?

Publishing festivals and writers conferences are getting canceled right and left, too numerous to really name. But shout out to the UW-Madison Writers’ Institute where I was supposed to speak in a few weeks, hope to see you all at the rescheduled date.

Two interesting articles about how the coronavirus is affecting the publishing industry, first LitHub takes a look at how COVID-19 has ground the Chinese publishing industry to a halt. And Slate takes a look at how the pandemic is impacting a bookstore in Washington state.

And if you want to escape via some stories about pandemics, well, more power to you. Electric Lit rounded up twelve books about pandemics.

Congrats to the Lamda Literary Awards finalists!

Love this post by author Jennifer Hubbard about first drafts: “A first draft can feel like a journey through unfamiliar territory with only a sketchy map.”

Maris Kreizman looks at how the Hachette employee walkout over Woody Allen’s memoir could signal a new era for the publishing industry.

In agenting news, did you know there are different types of submissions and offers? Agent Jessica Faust talks about Auctions, Pre-Empts, and Exclusives.

Also from Jessica, how a literary agent’s passions inform their list.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Ken Hughes, for a term I hadn’t been aware of for writing that’s afraid to use pronouns:

It’s been called “Burly Detective Syndrome” when authors keep swapping in a flashy phrase to avoid using the obvious noun and pronoun. The trouble is, we’re supposed to be immersed in the story — stepping back to show the character in new words ought to be done for a reason.

And finally, a public service announcement from soccer star Paul Pogba:

Have a great weekend!

