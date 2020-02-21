Publishing scams to watch out for (This week in books)

This week! Books!

There are so many publishing scams out there it’s hard to keep track of them, but Anne R. Allen has a really great post on 10 new publishing scams to watch out for in 2020. Be careful out there, people!

The Authors Guild released its 2020 report on the writing and publishing landscape and… wow. There are lots of different things you could take away from it but I couldn’t shake this one: more people are writing and fewer people are reading.

The Atlantic has been on a fan fiction kick lately. Not writing it (though I would love to see that), but rather with two deep dives on fan fiction. For instance, did you know that there was erotic 18th century fan fiction based on, uh, Gulliver’s Travels? They also took a look at deathfic, the apparently oddly satisfying fanfic where people write the deaths of their beloved characters.

Before he was a president he was a writer, and before he was a writer he was a reader. I found this look at Barack Obama’s early adult reading life really fascinating, and it includes details I didn’t realize about his first memoir, Dreams from My Father, including that he had to return the advance on his first book deal because he couldn’t get around to finishing it.

In industry news, Penguin Random House (I’m still not used to that name) announced that they are making progress on their green initiatives and they pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Do you need to have your manuscript professionally edited before querying? As agent Jessica Faust points out: it’s not required. (Here’s some advice from me on how and whether to find one).

I also loved Jessica’s advice for authors who are planning to write in multiple genres: focus on the present you.

This week on the blog

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Jon, who chimed in on this week’s query critique. Good copyeditors never fail to blow my mind.

FYI to all:

A citizen of Atlantis is an “Atlantean”, not “Atlantian”.

And finally, if you have ever worked in an office, particularly in the tech world, you probably found yourself using seriously strange words or normal words in seriously strange ways. I loved this article by Molly Young about corporate speak, or, as she calls it, garbage language.

Have a great weekend!

Art: The "snow monsters" of Zao Onsen, Japan.