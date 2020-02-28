Literary agents behaving badly (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, congratulations to Angie Thomas, whose wonderful novel The Hate U Give just marked three full years on the New York Times bestseller list! Incredible. (Here’s my interview with Angie from a few years back).

The fallout from the COVID-19 coronavirus hit the Bologna Book Fair, an important venue where agents meet to sell lots of international rights for children’s books. The fair has been postponed until May.

RIP Clive Cussler, the swashbuckling novelist whose 85 books sold over 100 million copies.

LitHub rounded up the 16 best book covers of February.

Let me give a hearty amen to commenter Nicole and agent Janet Reid for calling out the atrocious Twitter behavior of some literary agents. On the one hand, the punching down feels pretty exhausting at this point. On the other hand, it’s also a useful public service: you know who you shouldn’t query.

And agent Jessica Faust has a useful reminder: if you have to explain that your book really gets going after a slow opening, you probably need to fix your opening.

This week on the blog

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Comment! of! the! week! goes to SJ, who recognized some mistakes releasing the tension:

These were some of the key issues with my first draft. My protagonist came across as flippant and dulled the sense of danger I wanted. Also, his love life basically stayed in the same muddled place. Working through these problems in a revision, and I’m seeing life in the story that wasn’t there before.

And finally, this was one heck of an obituary. Mafioso John Franzese died at 103.

