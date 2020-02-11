Interview on writing novels and believing in yourself

I was very excited to sit down with my friend Natasa Lekic of New York Book Editors for a forty minute (!) interview on novel writing and editing.

Some of the things we covered:

Believing in your own creativity

Motivation and stakes

Dialogue and writing cinematically

Here’s the full interview!

(Don’t worry, I got a haircut the day after we recorded this.)

And if you don’t have time to watch the whole thing, here are some clips.

On character motivation and making readers care:

How to raise the stakes:

Common mistakes with dialogue:

Thanks so much to Natasa, and hope you enjoy!

