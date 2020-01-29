What’s the right etiquette for authors leaving reviews?

Here’s a perennially difficult topic for authors to navigate: how do you handle reviewing books online?
If you’re asked to review something in the New York Times or some other prominent place, that’s one thing. But what about more casual reviews like on Amazon and Goodreads?
Literary agent Janet Reid says she wouldn’t take on an author who left a bad review for one of her clients. Other people will just let fly.
So what do you do? Do you leave unvarnished reviews? Only leave good ones? Steer clear entirely? What are the ethics here?
Rightly or wrongly, I only leave five star reviews on Goodreads to indicate the books I’d especially recommend and I’ll occasionally rate books by dead authors. Otherwise you’re not getting my real opinions about books unless it’s a night out over whiskey.
I just know how hard it is for authors out there and I can’t bring myself to leave bad reviews.
What about you?
*Thanks to Kia Abdullah for the post idea!
Art: Talents and Admirers by Sergei Gribkov
Comments
Shep says
This is difficult for everyone (or I would at least hope it is) but I prefer honest reviews. I would much rather have an honest four-star that states the true experience someone had with a book than an all-exclamation pointed flatter-a-thon five-star that says the same crap my family tries to convince me of when they’re being biased. When editing, I’m very honest. When reviewing, I’m very honest. Flattery doesn’t help people improve skills. True compliments do a great deal more for an author than saying what they’ve done is priceless but secretly thinking you’d rather drink vinegar than be subjected to their pointless ramblings a second time. Be nice but be honest 🙂
Neil Larkins says
“Be nice but be honest.” Exactly. If everyone followed those two simple guide points the whole internet would become a civil place to visit. Thanks, Shep.
Mel says
I only leave reviews on books that I can give 4 or 5 stars. I figure that other people may love a book I didn’t connect with, and if I truly hated it, I probably stopped reading before I finished. And it’s not fair to write a review on something without knowing the whole thing. Life is too short to spend time writing up what I don’t like. I would rather be silent about those things and speak up about/boost the things I like.
abc says
I wrote a couple bad reviews in the past and have since deleted them. It felt too crappy. And I softened my stance anyway. I’m thinking of totally deleting Goodreads because there are too many possible issues, especially if one wants to be published someday. I like your model of only 5 star reviews. I’m not against reviews, but golly, I am anxious. And I don’t want to upset people. And writing is hard. And being published is wonderful.
Ekta Garg says
It’s such a hard balance to strike. The more seriously I’m working toward my own dream of becoming a published novelist, the harder it is for me when I rate a book lower than three stars. I honestly have no problem with giving something three stars, actually. To me, out of a five-star scale, three stars is average. So I’m not saying the book was horrible, just that it didn’t excite me.
I do have checkpoints for sticking with a book and don’t review it if it hits my DNF list. But, yes, I agree with Nathan that it’s hard for authors and in trying to join that group, I get why bad reviews hit so hard.
Definitely a topic worth some thought.
Marilynn Byerly says
Years back, Amazon decided to delete every review by authors for other authors because of some perceived bias. Sometimes, one review by another author meant every last review was deleted. The reviews of the reviewer’s books became suspect and could disappear overnight. The sheer a**holeness of Amazon never surprises me. I don’t know if this still stands or not so beware.
I very rarely review on Amazon because I refuse to buy books from them, but I do short reviews for a bunch of reader groups I belong to. I am not known for my kindness, but I am honest. If any author saw those reviews on the closed lists, they’ve never said. If they want to go after my books, let them. I’m well past the age of caring. I will, however, post a good review on B&N for the best books I read from unknown authors because that’s worth the time and trouble to do so.
Kirsten says
Love this & agree 100%. It’s actually the old adage: if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.
Tomi Nelson says
I only leave five-star reviews. There are so many great things to read, that if a book doesn’t warrant a good review, I most likely won’t keep reading it.
And I agree, authors work too hard to have other authors review them negatively.
I don’t know if Karma is real, but since I hope to have a book out there someday, I’m not going to chance it.
Neil Larkins says
Tomi, I’ve had two ebooks on Smashwords for several years now and have yet to get even one review. Often I’ve told myself that I would love a review even if it was a total pan. But when I think about how sensitive I am to criticism I’m sure I’d go into a major funk if that actually happened. With that in mind, that’s why, like you, I only leave five-star reviews…when I leave them.