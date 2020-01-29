What’s the right etiquette for authors leaving reviews?

Here’s a perennially difficult topic for authors to navigate: how do you handle reviewing books online?

If you’re asked to review something in the New York Times or some other prominent place, that’s one thing. But what about more casual reviews like on Amazon and Goodreads?

Literary agent Janet Reid says she wouldn’t take on an author who left a bad review for one of her clients. Other people will just let fly.

So what do you do? Do you leave unvarnished reviews? Only leave good ones? Steer clear entirely? What are the ethics here?

Rightly or wrongly, I only leave five star reviews on Goodreads to indicate the books I’d especially recommend and I’ll occasionally rate books by dead authors. Otherwise you’re not getting my real opinions about books unless it’s a night out over whiskey.

I just know how hard it is for authors out there and I can’t bring myself to leave bad reviews.

What about you?

*Thanks to Kia Abdullah for the post idea!

Art: Talents and Admirers by Sergei Gribkov