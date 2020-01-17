There’s no such thing as a bad time to query (This week in books)

This week! Books!

First up, please pardon our dust! As you may have noticed I’ve been experimenting with some design changes, and it’s going to take a bit of time to get some of the kinks worked out. Which means that RSS and my newsletters are currently broken. I hope to get that sorted out soon!

Now then. Here are some links from the past few weeks.

Why was Goodnight Moon missing from the New York Public Library’s list of the 10 most checked out books of all time? I turns out it comes down to a vendetta from one legendary librarian. But while it might seem easy to caricature her, Anne Carroll Moore has a largely laudatory legacy.

The Wall Street Journal delved into Amazon’s publishing efforts, which now includes perennial bestsellers like Dean Koontz and Patricia Cornwall. It’s a complicated bet for the authors because many bookstores won’t stock books published by Amazon.

Over at Chuck Wendig’s blog, Harry Connelly has some good advice for familiarizing yourself with what publishers currently want from debut authors and uses that to talk about the importance of voice.

Jezebel took a deep dive into the RWA implosion.

And a needed reminder from agent Jessica Faust: there’s no such thing as a bad time to query.

This week in bestsellers

I don’t do social media – period. In the last month, because my carrier stopped supporting it, I had to deep-six my fourteen year old flip phone for a smarty-pants phone which is usually turned off during normal working hours. I don’t play online or phone games. The TV is off until 9PM or after – if then, or ever. What do I do with my time? Write, research and read, and stare out the window from my study/office at the trees, wildlife and the sun sparking off the water. And grocery shopping and yardwork. And go for a paddle or hike whenever I get the urge and need a brain-break or inspiration. Doesn’t everyone?

And finally, I found this New Yorker article pretty fascinating. We know that inequality is bad. But what kind of equality is good? Surprisingly hard one to answer.

Have a great weekend!

