The state of diversity in publishing (This week in books)

The fallout from the hype and subsequent blowback around American Dirt continues to swirl. Flatiron Books canceled Cummins’s book tour because of “concerns about safety” which…… uh ok. Flatiron Books president Bob Miller acknowledged problems with the rollout.

And writing in The New York Times, David Bowles argues that it is more broadly symptomatic of a broken publishing industry. (As you’ll see below, the controversy did not stop American Dirt from debuting in the #1 spot on the Times bestseller list).

Annnnnnd speaking of said industry, publisher Lee & Low released their annual study of diversity within the publishing industry. This year they expanded their survey set to include academic publishers and literary agencies and received far more survey responses. While there were the barest glimmers of improvement at the executive level, the industry is still 76% white and not more substantively diverse than it was four years ago.

Congrats to the winners at the 2020 Youth Media Awards! Among the winners:

Newbery: New Kid by Jerry Craft (the first time a graphic novel has won)

Caldecott: The Undefeated by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson

Printz: Dig by A.S. King

What’s behind the uptick in independent bookstores? While people often cite the community-oriented opportunities of indie stores, I think Mike Shatzkin offers a more compelling explanation.

Author Andrzej Sapkowski has seen The Witcher adapted into a popular new show and he participated in a pretty amazing interview with io9 . His answer about how much he was involved in the show is an instant classic:

Not very much, on my own request. I do not like working too hard or too long. By the way, I do not like working at all. “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone at me.” John 8:7.

Ah, the dreaded synopsis. BookEnds Literary created a new video with advice on how to write them.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Shep, who makes the case that authors should still review books:

This is difficult for everyone (or I would at least hope it is) but I prefer honest reviews. I would much rather have an honest four-star that states the true experience someone had with a book than an all-exclamation pointed flatter-a-thon five-star that says the same crap my family tries to convince me of when they’re being biased. When editing, I’m very honest. When reviewing, I’m very honest. Flattery doesn’t help people improve skills. True compliments do a great deal more for an author than saying what they’ve done is priceless but secretly thinking you’d rather drink vinegar than be subjected to their pointless ramblings a second time. Be nice but be honest 🙂

