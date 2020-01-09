The reader should generally know what your narrator knows (Page critique)

If you’d like to nominate your own page or query for a public critique, kindly post them here in our discussion forums:

Random numbers were generated, and thanks to Krystata, whose page is below.

Prologue

Speedie September was always my favorite month. The crisp breeze accentuated the auburn flame of the trees as it crinkled through them. I flared my nostrils, sighing deeply as I turned away from the glow of the leaves, the wind catching my black mane. She sits there, tears in her eyes, watching me intently as she whispers to me softly “Speedie,” her voice pleads with me, filled with an unmistakable ache. I whuffle softly as I hobble toward her, favoring my left hind leg. Dropping my head to her lap, I feel her face in my mane, the sobs wracking her body. She breathes deeply, and I know she’s taking in my scent. The same as I take in hers. She smells of the sweet alfalfa she placed in my enclosure earlier, and I know I will carry this memory with me into eternity. I rub my upper lip against her cheek, meaning it as comfort, but realizing it falls short. Nibbling at the ends of her hair, I rest my leg. Her sorrow fills my soul and I’ve no means to soothe her. I wish I could have made the choice for her, and in some ways, I was her guide- much as she has been mine. I pull away to gaze into her eyes, feeling her soft touch on my face. So much kindness, so much love. We both turn at the sound of tires on the gravel driveway. I expect her to pull away now but instead, she wraps her arms around my neck. “I love you, Speedie. Please forgive me.” My whicker is a whisper in her ear. Oh, my dear, Amy, how my heart aches for you. All is forgiven. You will always be my person. Forever. Even if all we had was a moment in time. She rises ever so slowly, and reaches for the beautiful leather halter, engraved with my name, which I had always worn with pride. It was time.

While this is a prologue, which in general tend to be a bit more atmospheric and ephemeral than the start of the actual narrative, I worry a bit that the reader has to work just a bit too hard to understand what’s happening here, which lessens the emotional impact this scene could otherwise have.

There are two very rough rules of thumb when it comes to first person narratives that apply to this page:

The reader should generally know what the narrator knows. It’s confusing when the narrator is withholding information they know from the reader. If something is withheld it should be thought through very carefully. Remember that the narrator is telling a story. Unless it’s experimental fiction or an otherwise idiosyncratic approach, a first person narrative isn’t someone’s transcribed thoughts. It’s a story, which means things need to be contextualized for the reader.

In this case, while I think the author is able to pull off the conceit that this is a horse narrator, I’m just not sure there’s enough of a reason to withhold who the horse is talking to. I don’t know what I’m supposed to be picturing in this scene.

Who is “she?” What does “she” look like? I have some guesses, but why do I need to guess? Why can’t we know?

Ultimately, while I think the prose mostly reads well, I found it frustrating to be kept too far from the story to know what to take from this scene. It ended up feeling needlessly vague to me.

Here’s my redline:

Prologue

Speedie September was always my favorite month. The crisp breeze crinkled through the trees, accentuat ed ing their auburn flame of the trees as it crinkled through them . I flared my nostrils , sighing deeply as I [careful with sighs, they can easily be overdone] and turned away from the glow of the leaves, feeling the wind catch ing my black mane. She sits there, tears in her eyes, watching me intently [careful with glancesand gazes, which can also be overdone] as she and whispers to me softly. [Who is she? What does she look like? I’m having a hard time picturing this.] “Speedie,” her voice she [I thought she was whispering?] pleads with me , filled with an unmistakable ache. I whuffle softly as I hobble toward her, favoring my left hind leg. [Why is she hobbling? Contextualize] Dropping my head to her lap, I feel her face in my mane, the sobs wracking her body. She breathes deeply, and I know she’s taking in my scent. The same as I take in hers. She smells of the sweet alfalfa she placed in my enclosure earlier, and I know I will carry this memory with me into eternity. I rub my upper lip against her cheek, meaning it as comfort, but realizing it falls short [Why does it fall short?]. Nibbling at the ends of her hair, I rest my leg. Her sorrow fills my soul and I’ve no means to soothe her. I wish I could have made the choice for her, and in some ways, I was her guide- much as she has been mine. [This feels both a bit convoluted and too vague. What choice? What does guide mean in this context?] I pull away to gaze into her eyes, feel ing her soft touch on my face. So much kindness, so much love. We both turn at toward the sound of tires on the gravel driveway. [Who is this?] I expect her to pull away now but instead , she wraps her arms around my neck. “I love you, Speedie. Please forgive me.” My whicker is a whisper in her ear. Oh, my dear, Amy, how my heart aches for you. All is forgiven. You will always be my person. Forever. Even if all we had was a moment in time. She rises ever so slowly, and reaches for the beautiful leather halter, engraved with my name, which I had always worn with pride. It was time.

Thanks again to Krystata!

