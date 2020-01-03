RWA implodes (This week in books)

The Arctic. Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram!

This week! Books! New decade!

RIP to legendary Knopf leader Sonny Mehta, whose influence on the world of literature would be hard to overstate. I particularly liked this quote, spotted by Publishers Lunch:

I don’t think you can work in this business without faith or optimism. Reading a manuscript, sensing something special about it, and believing you can find a readership for it, is an article of faith. In publishing, belief is the common denominator.

The publishing world’s latest s***show is brought to you by the Romance Writers of America (RWA), which, well… it’s a lot. Claire Ryan has a helpful summary of what’s been happening.

Speaking of 2019, it was not exactly a banner year for literary adaptations at the box office. Fortune delves into what happened.

Vox looked back at the decade of ebooks and why the ebook revolution never quite materialized. While the article provides good context for why ebooks still cost so much, I personally think it underplays the extent to which publishers aren’t just trying to fight an Amazon monopoly with their ebook strategy but also to maintain a robust print distribution and bookstore infrastructure. Their ability to get print books in front of readers remains arguably their biggest value prop, and losing it would be an existential threat.

Writing in The New Yorker, Adam Gopnik explores the evidence for happy endings and mythological depictions in stories painted on cave walls.

While he’s best known for The Polar Express and Jumanji, picture book author Chris Van Allsburg also created a prescient eco-dystopian book called Just a Dream. Gizmodo checked in with him on what he thinks now.

Author Jennifer Hubbard writes about the benefits and drawbacks of the double-hustle (familiar to many writers), trying to manage both a day job and a writing life.

When a story becomes a phenomenon, it can be difficult to remember what it was like when it was first released. Tim Kreider tries to re-contextualize Star Wars as a product of its particular time.

This week on the blog

Comment! of! the! week! goes to John Shea, who has some thoughts on productivity but could use our help:

But, if a million monkeys could write the Bible, eventually, I’m sure just a few thousand could write a novel. Now, where do I get a few thousand monkeys? Amazon or Ebay?

And finally, I enjoyed this fascinating article on the influence of the superrich on museums and the way they both shape perceptions of value in the art world and tamp down the types of art that would threaten their status.

Have a great weekend!

