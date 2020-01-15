How has your time shifted in the past five years?

Social media. Video games. The NY Times Crossword app.

There are more distractions out there than ever. It sure seems like a few years ago people started reading fewer books and spending a whole lot more time on their phone.

But then, at least anecdotally in my circles, there’s been a backlash to social media and now people are devoting more time to screen-less hobbies like nature and cooking.

How has the way you spend your time shifted? Are you spending more or less time with books? What about social media?

For me, I started spending a huge amount of time on social media five years ago, but have mostly weaned off. Now my time is basically divided between books (reading, writing, editing), watching soccer, meeting up with friends, and cooking.

What about you?

Art: Scène de reproches by Michel Garnier