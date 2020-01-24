“American Dirt” stirs controversy (This week in books)

This week! Books!

The 2010s were a strange decade for book publishing, and n+1 really nailed this assessment of the changes, key players, and foibles. Definitely give it a read.

Huge news over at Knopf, who announced that Reagan Arthur would be stepping into the role vacated by the late Sonny Mehta. Arthur was his hand-picked successor. This also has a significant impact at Little, Brown, who will now be on the lookout for a new publisher.

The latest book to stir a conversation around cultural appropriation and “silencing” is American Dirt, which has received criticism and a pan in the New York Times for its portrayal of Mexican immigrants (despite a reported seven figure book deal and an Oprah book club pick).

The new protagonist for the Hunger Games prequels has been revealed. It’s a familiar face.

In his acceptance speech for The Hitchens Prize, George Packer makes the case for brave writing that tells people what they don’t want to hear.

Should you use sensitivity readers? What are they? Agent Rachelle Gardner weighs in.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Marilynn Byerly, with an important contribution to the post about character arcs:

A story arc isn’t just for the main character. In a novel that’s complex and long enough, every important character should have a story arc. It’s not on the page as much as the main character’s, but the reader can see the changes. Those character arcs either reflect the world or the other characters. For example, as a foil to a main character.

And finally, here is the tweet that sent book Twitter into a tailspin:

