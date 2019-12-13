Why some authors have agents but no books (This week in books)

The Arctic! Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram!

This week! The books!

Now then, it was a bit of a quiet week out there as we enter the holidays, but I collected some links for you:

I was very excited to swing by the Write-Minded podcast to talk about finding an agent and writing a query letter, so give that a listen if that’s on your mind.

Ever wonder why some writers have literary agents even though they don’t have a book? Agent Janet Reid helps explain this phenomenon. Often it has to do with agents being entrepreneurial about the long term.

It’s important to be a good self-editor, but as you’re writing it’s sometimes necessary to shut that off for a bit so you can actually move forward and avoid a state of paralysis. Over at The Creative Penn, Heidi Fiedler has some good advice on how to quiet your inner critic so you can move forward.

Another hard thing about writing is that success becomes normative. I call this the “if only” game, where you always move the goalposts on which writing accomplishment will you happy. Over at Writer Unboxed, Rheea Mukherjee writes about this phenomenon and the importance of giving.

And finally, I’ve been thinking a whole lot lately about what the internet and social media is doing to us. One clear manifestation of that is the rise of the “Instagram face,” which Jia Tolentino deconstructs in The New Yorker.

Have a great weekend!

