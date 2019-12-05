What’s your favorite beverage to drink with a good book?

There’s still time to enter the humorous book title challenge for a chance to win a gift certificate to your favorite bookstore!
When the weather turns cold there are few more enjoyable things in life than cozying up next a fireplace or under a warm blanket, pouring a comforting beverage, and reading a good book.
What’s your beverage of choice for reading?
Personally, I don’t have much of a sweet tooth so my favorite winter beverage is a nice peaty glass of Scotch.
What about you?
Art: Lesender Mönch by Joseph Wagner-Höhenberg
Comments
abc says
The local indie bookstore cafe has a drink called The Black Rider ( Dry cappuccino with organic caramel, topped with black sea salt flakes) and I have never encountered anything greater in my life so if there’s a question involving a “favorite beverage” that will always win. But, otherwise, Earl Grey tea, my lord.
Dixie says
I vote for tea—green or black. Sometimes with sage or mint added.
Neil Larkins says
I guess I’ll always return to my childhood: hot, made from scratch cocoa. The recipe was on every cocoa can. Milk, powdered cocoa, sugar. You could add other items, but this was the basic. Place in a pan on the stove, heat gently stirring CONSTANTLY until it just about comes to a boil. Pour into a mug, add a few marshmallows and voila! Just the right thing to warm you on a cold, wintry day or evening….whether you have a book or not.
Lady J says
I don’t eat or drink while I read. I don’t want to get anything on the pages and ruin the book.
Ekta Garg says
If I’m eating something, it’s probably the raisins I have stashed in my desk as I write. If I need to drink something, I prefer black tea. If it’s Tazo’s Joy tea, I experience bliss. 😀
Sherelle Winters says
Hot chocolate or steamed milk with vanilla. Warm, comforting, and so good. I’d say probably the steamed milk would win as favorite, though I drink more hot chocolate since I can’t make the latter at home 😀