What’s your favorite beverage to drink with a good book?

There’s still time to enter the humorous book title challenge for a chance to win a gift certificate to your favorite bookstore!

When the weather turns cold there are few more enjoyable things in life than cozying up next a fireplace or under a warm blanket, pouring a comforting beverage, and reading a good book.

What’s your beverage of choice for reading?

Personally, I don’t have much of a sweet tooth so my favorite winter beverage is a nice peaty glass of Scotch.

What about you?

But wait, there’s more!

• Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!



• For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.



• And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Lesender Mönch by Joseph Wagner-Höhenberg