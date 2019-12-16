What was the best book published in the 2010s?

Somehow the decade is almost over and lots of people are looking back. LitHub recently published a whole compendium of book best-ofs for the 2010s, including best novel.

While I read so many great books throughout the 2010s (A Very Large Expanse of Sea, Station Eleven, Dirty Wings, The Sky is Everywhere, The Hate U Give to name but a few), I wonder if the novel that we’ll remember later for best encapsulating this tremendously weird and unsettling decade is Gone Girl.

What’s your choice for book of the decade?

Art: Paul Fischer – Det sidste tog