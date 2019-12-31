Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

Helping writers achieve their dreams!

What are your writing New Year’s resolutions?

by Leave a Comment

We’re on the cusp of a new decade, so it’s a time for reflection. Also champagne.

What are your resolutions for the new year, writing and otherwise?

Mine include:

  • Finish revising my new novel
  • Rethink my social media presence
  • Publish two new writing guides
  • Better carbon offsetting for travel

What about you?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and coaching!

For my best advice, check out my guide to writing a novel (now available in audio) and my guide to publishing a book.

And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter!

Art: Woodblock by Hiroshige

Subscribe to the blog!

Receive the blog directly in your inbox when there are new posts!

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *