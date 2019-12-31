What are your writing New Year’s resolutions?

We’re on the cusp of a new decade, so it’s a time for reflection. Also champagne.
What are your resolutions for the new year, writing and otherwise?
Mine include:
- Finish revising my new novel
- Rethink my social media presence
- Publish two new writing guides
- Better carbon offsetting for travel
What about you?
Art: Woodblock by Hiroshige
