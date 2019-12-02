The Amusingly Humorous Book Title Contest!

It’s publication week for my new guide How to Publish a Book and I thought I’d celebrate with a contest!

It’s chilly outside in most of the northern hemisphere, so let’s warm up by getting those creative juices flowing.

Can you think of the most amusing, the most chuckle-worthy, the most grin-inducing book title of them all?

This can be totally made up and not a book you intend to write (but if you have a WIP that aligns, go for it).

Some examples I made up from the Star Wars universe:

Me and the Kid: Advice on Parenting, Combat, and Dating with a Helmet by The Mandalorian

Arrrgh! (Where’s My Freaking Medal) by Chewbacca

But What About MY Dreams?: What to Do When Your Child Rebels by Darth Vader

Oh yes, the prizes.

The finalists will win a query critique from yours truly (or other agreed upon prize of similar value).

In additional to a query critique, the WINNER will receive a $50 gift certificate to the independent bookstore of their choice (or other agreed-upon prize of similar value).

Here’s what you need to know:

Please post your book title in the comments section of THIS POST. If you are reading this post via e-mail you must click here to enter. Please do not e-mail me your submission as it will not count. The deadline to enter is this FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 at 7pm ET, at which point entries will be closed. Finalists will be announced on Monday. When the finalists are announced you will get to vote on the most humorous winner. PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD ABOUT THE CONTEST! The more entries, the more satisfaction you will have when you crush them with your humorous book title. Please please check and double-check your entry before posting. If you spot an error in your post after entering: please do not re-post your entry. Don’t worry about typos. I make them all the time! You may enter once, once you may enter, and enter once you may. If you post anonymously please be sure and leave your name (no cheating on this one). You must be at least 14 years old and less than 900 years old to enter. No exceptions. I’m on the Twitter! And the Instagram! And subscribe to the newsletter while you’re at it! I will be posting contest updates. (Okay maybe not Instagram but pretty pictures).

Don’t forget to pre-order How to Publish a Book!

Have fun! Be merry!

