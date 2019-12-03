ON SALE NOW: My guide to publishing a book!

It’s here! I’m so excited to announce the publication of my guide to publishing a book: How to Publish a Book: 41 Rules for Successfully Publishing a Book That You Will Love Forever. It’s available as an ebook and in paperback.

Whether you’re pursuing a book deal with a Big 5 publisher or trying your hand at DIY self-publishing, this guide has all my best advice on how to navigate the publishing process and choose the path that’s right for you.

Don’t find everything you need? Reach out to me and I’ll do my best to help you out!

Order now!

Ebook:

Paperback:

Praise for my guide to publishing a book

“Nathan Bransford’s advice on publishing a book was our go-to during the daunting journey from unrefined idea to published novel. Bransford’s advice is easy to follow, gives a comprehensive overview of the process, and makes the entire experience exponentially less intimidating. We send every aspiring writer we know to him for his clear and detailed guide to publishing a novel.”

– New York Times and #1 internationally bestselling authors Christina Lauren

“I tell EVERYONE about Nathan’s Query Mad Libs, and his guide is full of great tips to help you find your way to publication.”

– Literary agent Jenny Bent, The Bent Agency

Praise for my guide to writing a novel

“Nathan Bransford’s primer is full of thoughtful, time-proven advice on how to write a novel. Nathan can sound both like a reassuring friend and a tough, no-nonsense coach. Whatever kind of novel you’re writing, Nathan’s insights will make you think about your process and help you find your own way to success.”

– Jeff Abbott, New York Times bestselling author of DOWNFALL

“Nathan Bransford is sharp, thoughtful, and a must-read for all aspiring authors. His advice is not only funny and insightful, it’s essential for writers at any stage in their careers.”

– Tahereh Mafi, New York Times bestselling author of SHATTER ME

Nathan Bransford’s book on how to write a novel is smart, generous and funny as hell. Read it. No matter where you are in your writing life, whether you’re on your first book or are a grizzled, multi published veteran, you’ll find practical advice to help you through the process — and plenty of wisdom to inspire you along the journey.

– Lisa Brackmann, author of ROCK PAPER TIGER

Equal parts encouraging and butt-kicking, hilarious and wise, Nathan Bransford’s no-nonsense manifesto talks you through the process of getting the book of your dreams out of your head and onto the page. Whether you’ve been writing for five minutes or fifty years, this is the guide for you.

– Sarah McCarry, author of ALL OUR PRETTY SONGS

Thanks so much to Christine Pride and Bryan Russell for their astute editing, D. Robert Pease and Mari Sheibley for the cover design, and D. Robert Pease for the interior formatting.

But most importantly, thanks to all of you for reading this blog and leaving astute comments and questions! None of this would be possible without you.

