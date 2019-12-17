Happy holidays!

I’m going to take another quick blogging break for the holidays. I hope, however you celebrate or don’t celebrate, that the next few weeks are joyful and a time for reflection and determination about the days ahead.

I’ll return on December 30 with fresh posts. A few things while I’m away:

I recently discovered that I was having issues with the contact forms on my site. Ugh! If you tried contacting me and never heard back, please try again.

I’m still available for editing! I’ll be checking email while I’m away, so don’t hesitate to reach out.

I recently reorganized my writing advice database to make it more navigable! Check that out for some inspiration if you have writing time in the next few weeks

There are some exciting changes afoot for the blog coming in the new year! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with suggestions on how to improve the overall experience.

Along those lines, what do you want to see? Any requests? What do you need help with? I’ll do my best to deliver.

I’m truly thankful for everyone who reads this blog, who comments, and who I’ve worked with on their books. You all make this a very meaningful endeavor and I’m wishing you all the best for 2020.

Art: Wintertag am See by Anders Andersen-Lundby