Give the gift of writing! (This week in books)

LitHub had a really awesome feature where they featured the 78 best book covers of the year, along with commentary from book designers on what they liked about them.

Where is Barnes & Noble headed under its new leadership? One domino dropped recently as they let all of the freelancers go who wrote for their teen and sci-fi/fantasy blogs (subscription link). CEO James Daunt noted to Publishers Lunch that it’s part of their efforts to empower local booksellers over centralized services.

Here’s an awesome gallery of 10 stunning literary locations in Scotland. Plan your next trip accordingly.

A new movie version of Little Women is coming out soon and Laura Dern is going to narrate an audiobook! (via LitHub).

The New York Times’s acclaimed 1619 Project is going to be adapted as a series of books, published by esteemed editor Chris Jackson at One World.

As I predicted back in 2016, there’s been a wholesale assault on the truth the past few years, and Maris Kreizman argues in Vanity Fair that the publishing industry is complicit.

Two very interesting articles on the future of books and the publishing industry. First, Team WNiP has a post on the effect AI is going to have on the publishing industry, arguing “the impact will be immense,” although don’t expect massive layoffs (via Gotham Ghostwriters). And in the NY Times, Alix E. Harrow imagines a 2039 where books have given way to VR.

It’s best books of the year list season, here are some notable lists:

And congrats to the National Book Awards winners for 2019!

And finally, the end of the year is often a time of taking stock of where we are and where we’re going, and I really enjoyed this article on burnout and insecurity among graduates of elite universities (a phenomenon that extends well beyond the Ivies). The solution, as always: cultivating the right friends.

