Thanks so much to everyone who entered the Amusingly Humorous Book Title Finalists! There were many good entries, but only a few could be finalists.
And here they are!
In order to vote for the winner, please leave a vote in the comments section of this post. You will have until Thursday, 7pm ET to vote. Do not email me with your vote. I’ll announce the winner on Friday.
There shall be no campaigning in private or public for yourself or your favorites.
Now then. The four finalists are…
- The Flip Flop Bandit from Humboldt County – Dana
- 365 Mind-blowing Juicy Recipes, with Wine Suggestions for that Special Someone. By Dr. Hannibal Lecter – Helen Phelps
- Between Iraq and a Hard Place – Arvilla Newsom
- How To Book a Pub: 41 Rules For Successfully Booking A Pub That You Will Love For-a-Beer – Jason
Congrats to the finalists! Please vote in the comments section!
Comments
Diane says
The Flip Flop Bandit from Humboldt County!
Lauren Billeaud says
How To Book a Pub: 41 Rules For Successfully Booking A Pub That You Will Love For-a-Beer!
ann stuffle says
How To Book a Pub: 41 Rules For Successfully Booking A Pub That You Will Love For-a-Beer!
abc says
The Flip Flop Bandit from Humboldt County. (Not sure I get what it means, but it makes me giggle.)
Also, shout out to Dogs are from Venus, Cats are From Hell. It’s funny cuz it’s true!
Bobby says
41 Rules for successfully booking a pub is my choice!
Ekta Garg says
There were so many great entries, but from these final four I’d have to go with Between Iraq and a Hard Place – Arvilla Newsom.
tony says
Between Iraq and a Hard Place – Arvilla Newsom
Jan says
365 Mind-blowing Juicy Recipes, with Wine Suggestions for that Special Someone. By Dr. Hannibal Lecter – Helen Phelps
SE White says
365 Mind-blowing Juicy Recipes, with Wine Suggestions for that Special Someone. By Dr. Hannibal Lecter – Helen Phelps
(Also, I can’t believe no one has used Between Iraq and a Hard Place already! That’s so clever.)
Joshua Berg says
How to book a Pub!
JOHN T. SHEA says
365 Mind-blowing Juicy Recipes, with Wine Suggestions for that Special Someone. By Dr. Hannibal Lecter – Helen Phelps
With a nice Chianti on day one, I hope!
Elsie says
Between Iraq and a Hard Place- sounds like it could be funny or deep or both
Jonathon says
How To Book a Pub: 41 Rules For Successfully Booking A Pub That You Will Love For-a-Beer – Jason