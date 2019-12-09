Thanks so much to everyone who entered the Amusingly Humorous Book Title Finalists! There were many good entries, but only a few could be finalists.

And here they are!

In order to vote for the winner, please leave a vote in the comments section of this post. You will have until Thursday, 7pm ET to vote. Do not email me with your vote. I’ll announce the winner on Friday.

There shall be no campaigning in private or public for yourself or your favorites.

Now then. The four finalists are…

The Flip Flop Bandit from Humboldt County – Dana

365 Mind-blowing Juicy Recipes, with Wine Suggestions for that Special Someone. By Dr. Hannibal Lecter – Helen Phelps

Between Iraq and a Hard Place – Arvilla Newsom

How To Book a Pub: 41 Rules For Successfully Booking A Pub That You Will Love For-a-Beer – Jason

Congrats to the finalists! Please vote in the comments section!

