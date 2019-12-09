Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

Amusingly Humorous Book Title Finalists!

by 13 Comments

How to Publish a book by Nathan Bransford

Thanks so much to everyone who entered the Amusingly Humorous Book Title Finalists! There were many good entries, but only a few could be finalists.

And here they are!

In order to vote for the winner, please leave a vote in the comments section of this post. You will have until Thursday, 7pm ET to vote. Do not email me with your vote. I’ll announce the winner on Friday.

There shall be no campaigning in private or public for yourself or your favorites.

Now then. The four finalists are…

  • The Flip Flop Bandit from Humboldt CountyDana
  • 365 Mind-blowing Juicy Recipes, with Wine Suggestions for that Special Someone. By Dr. Hannibal LecterHelen Phelps
  • Between Iraq and a Hard PlaceArvilla Newsom
  • How To Book a Pub: 41 Rules For Successfully Booking A Pub That You Will Love For-a-BeerJason

Congrats to the finalists! Please vote in the comments section!

Comments

  4. abc says

    The Flip Flop Bandit from Humboldt County. (Not sure I get what it means, but it makes me giggle.)

    Also, shout out to Dogs are from Venus, Cats are From Hell. It’s funny cuz it’s true!

  8. Jan says

    365 Mind-blowing Juicy Recipes, with Wine Suggestions for that Special Someone. By Dr. Hannibal Lecter – Helen Phelps

  9. SE White says

    365 Mind-blowing Juicy Recipes, with Wine Suggestions for that Special Someone. By Dr. Hannibal Lecter – Helen Phelps

    (Also, I can’t believe no one has used Between Iraq and a Hard Place already! That’s so clever.)

