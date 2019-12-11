It’s time for our 11th annual Heifer fundraiser!

This fundraise is designed to multiply the giving. And I need your help to spread the word:

1) Tweet a link to this post (https://blog.nathanbransford.com/2019/12/11th-annual-heifer-international-fundraiser) and include the hashtag #NBHeifer

2) Share it on Facebook with the hashtag #NBHeifer

3) OR even easier, just retweet this tweet:

4) OR donate directly by going to this page: https://fundraise.heifer.org/nathanbransford2019

Do one of those things? I’ll donate $5.00, up to a max of $2,000!

Now here’s the part where we multiply…

5) Make your own per-comment, FB share, or tweet pledge and I’ll retweet your pledge! (Be sure and use #NBHeifer so I can find you)

Heifer International is an organization that fights hunger by giving families around the world livestock, training, or other assistance that helps improve their livelihood. Heifer has been recognized for its work in Fast Company and Forbes, among other places.

If you have anything to spare this holiday season I hope you’ll consider making a donation. Over the past years we have raised over $17,500 together, which is really awesome. Here’s that link again to donate directly.

Thanks, everyone!