It’s time for our 11th annual Heifer fundraiser!
This fundraise is designed to multiply the giving. And I need your help to spread the word:
1) Tweet a link to this post (https://blog.nathanbransford.com/2019/12/11th-annual-heifer-international-fundraiser) and include the hashtag #NBHeifer
2) Share it on Facebook with the hashtag #NBHeifer
3) OR even easier, just retweet this tweet:
4) OR donate directly by going to this page: https://fundraise.heifer.org/nathanbransford2019
Do one of those things? I’ll donate $5.00, up to a max of $2,000!
Now here’s the part where we multiply…
5) Make your own per-comment, FB share, or tweet pledge and I’ll retweet your pledge! (Be sure and use #NBHeifer so I can find you)
Heifer International is an organization that fights hunger by giving families around the world livestock, training, or other assistance that helps improve their livelihood. Heifer has been recognized for its work in Fast Company and Forbes, among other places.
If you have anything to spare this holiday season I hope you’ll consider making a donation. Over the past years we have raised over $17,500 together, which is really awesome. Here’s that link again to donate directly.
Thanks, everyone!
Neil Larkins says
Thanks for continuing to support this great cause, Nathan. In the past I’ve been unable to contribute because my wife controlled what charities we donated to and this one didn’t get onto her list. She passed away in Dec. and so I’m now free to give to whatever I want. Not trying to be disrespectful, but that’s the way it goes.
abc says
Awesome!