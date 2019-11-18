Taking a holiday break

The blog will be going a bit of a break in the next few weeks as I do some traveling (the painting above is a hint) and meet up with my family for Thanksgiving.

The blog will return on Monday, December 2!

A few things while I’m gone:

Finally, here are some oldies but goodies to tide you over while I’m away:

See you in December!

Art: Winter Landscape from Kymintehdas by Victor Westerholm