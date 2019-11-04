Literary agent Tess Callero on the importance of knowing the market

Nathan here! I recently had lunch with literary agent Tess Callero from Europa Content, and we talked a lot about pitches and the importance of nonfiction authors really nailing the introduction/overview. (See also: how to write a nonfiction book proposal). I invited her to participate in an interview, and here it is!
Nathan: What’s life like for a literary agent these days?
Tess: I’m not sure if this is true for everyone, but for me, no one day is the same. One of my favorite parts about the job is that I can spend one morning fully immersed in a line edit for a YA, then in the afternoon be looking over a contract, coordinating with a client’s publicist, or helping an author outline their proposal. My brain is constantly being thrown in different directions that require different skillsets, which means I’m almost always being challenged in a way I find very refreshing.
What do you look for in a book project (both fiction and non-fiction?)
Fiction: exceptional writing, a distinct voice, a compelling pitch with relevant, fresh comps.
Nonfiction: platform, writing, and layers (meaning does a project fit one, specific audience, or is there a way to scale an idea to capture an even bigger readership than what feels obvious on the surface).
One of the keys to a successful nonfiction book proposal is really nailing the introduction/overview. What do you think are the crucial elements?
I like to be involved in the proposal-writing process from the start, but if an author queried me with a solid introduction, I would definitely be open to reading more of their proposal.
The key to nailing an introduction is storytelling. Tell me who you are and why you are the person who should be writing this book, but in a way that gives me access to your world and immerses me in the story. By the end of the introduction, I don’t need to necessarily know what the book is in its entirety, but I should feel compelled to keep reading in order to find out.
What’s the best thing an author can do to get your attention?
Perfect the query. I really do read every query myself, and I always look for professional, concise pitches that (again) have fresh comps. Comps should have been published or released within the last 5 years and should communicate the audience for the book. I’ve read great queries that included outdated comps and have passed because it indicates that the author doesn’t understand the market in which they wish to publish.
Thanks again to Tess!
Tess graduated from Indiana University with a dual degree in Marketing and English. She moved to New York in 2014 to combine her love of both fields and become a literary agent. After spending four years at Curtis Brown, she moved to Europa Content in March 2019. Tess represents clients across genres and categories, from young adult and adult fiction to select nonfiction projects.
Wendy says
Hello, Tess, I hope you don’t mind me making a personal comment, but how lovely are you–and also appear to be so high energy.
I appreciate the interview coming at this time as I’m working on a query for my WIP and feel I’m close to nailing it thanks to all the information Nathan has shared recently and in the past. I notice you’ve mentioned ‘conciseness’ which is something I’m struggling with as it seems that anything left out will leave the reader puzzled. The project is a surreal read.
When you say ‘fresh comps’, do you mean recent competition wins?
I was browsing the internet investigating local lit agents, and all except one were currently not accepting submissions. The local branch of Curtis Brown was only accepting submissions for 2020 during February, June and October. However, many more publishers are accepting submissions, including unagented ones. According to this site,
https://writingcooperative.com/5-major-australian-publishers-that-accept-unagented-manuscripts-702904c02ef9
Australia is one of the few places in the world where there are a dearth of submissions to publishers. Who knew?
Nathan Bransford says
Hi Wendy, let me jump in if you don’t mind because I can answer some of these questions. By “comps,” Tess is referring to comp titles, not competitions. There’s more about how to choose good comp titles here: https://blog.nathanbransford.com/2018/04/how-to-come-up-with-good-comp-titles-for-your-book
Also, just FYI the different Curtis Browns around the world actually function as separate companies, so they are less branches and more standalone agencies.
And yes, you’re right that Tess is great!
JOHN T. SHEA says
The Europa Content website is kind of surreal itself, Wendy, but in an interesting way. It’s worth checking out. Just click the “O” in “EUROPA” when it opens.
Wendy says
It’s a mystical, magical, mystery tour of a site, John. I appreciate you pointing it out.
They help ‘visionary authors’ and ‘thought leaders’ to develop and sell their books. Oh to breathe that rarefied air. 🙂
I like where they mention that their authors possess ‘a crazy, impulsive need to rock the culture,’ It certainly needs rocking. Sometimes it feels, right now, as if we’re just repeating ourselves…especially musically and artistically, and especially compared to the sixties where everything moved forward with an all-encompassing renaissance fervor.
Something like that.
Wendy says
Thanks for that, Nathan. 🙂
Lauren B says
I admit, it’s pretty dispiriting to read that Tess won’t even request a partial from a great query based on comps alone. The queried book could be the next ‘Harry Potter’ but outdated comps are essentially disqualifying, really? Yes, I know the author is not absolved from knowing whether what they’re writing is saleable, but ultimately the publisher is going to be the one who decides to whom book is marketed. The author’s foremost job out to be writing a good book.
Lauren B says
Ought, sigh.
Nathan Bransford says
I think it speaks to the level of demands placed on authors who are pursuing traditional publishing. It’s not enough to just write a great book, it’s also important to be savvy and sophisticated in the way you approach the publishing journey.
We can debate whether that’s a good or bad thing, but it’s just the reality right now. And I think authors have *always* needed to be sophisticated about the business beyond just the writing. This is just the modern version of it.