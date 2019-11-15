How agents prep for an offer of representation (This week in books)

The Brooklyn Bridge. Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram!

This week! Books! Writing! MAGIC.

…

Okay not magic.

You have probably spent a lot of time imagining what it’s like receiving an offer of representation from a literary agent. But what’s happening on the agent’s end? Literary agent Jessica Faust shows what’s going on behind the scenes as an agent prepares to offer.

Publishers Marketplace has a rights board that’s kind of a clearinghouse for unattached projects. Here are literary agent Janet Reid’s thoughts on it.

Abridged audiobooks used to be a big deal in the days when people carried around tapes and CDs, but do they still have a place in the digital download era? Book Riot takes a look at the past and future of abridged audiobooks.

Ever wondered how and when traditionally published authors receive copies of their books? Author Justina Ireland has a helpful Twitter thread on everything you need to know about ARCs:

So, authors get several sets of books:



ARCs: usually just a handful

On publication (for hardcover): 20-30 copies depending on contract

Paperback printing: 20-30 copies



If you only have a paperback printing you just get those and then some people get copies for reprints. https://t.co/aZ63QX7TiM — Justina *Preorder Deathless Divide* Ireland (@justinaireland) November 14, 2019

And speaking of great tweets:

To my writer friends. Just keep going. I was rejected over 48 times before I got my 49th rejection. — Nathalie Antonia! (@natsantonia) November 11, 2019

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories. (All links are affiliate links):

This week on the blog

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Nancy S. Thompson who has a few more reminders on sending out query letters:

If you’re getting requests then your query is good, but if you’re not getting any offers, perhaps your manuscript needs work. While you’re out on sub, start writing your next book! It helps pass the time.

And finally, I really enjoyed The Mandalorian, including Werner Herzog’s role, though I half-suspect Jon Favreau cast him just because he knew there would be a classically bananas Herzon interview like this one where he talks about how he’d never seen Star Wars because he was too busy watching WrestleMania.

Have a great weekend!

