Tips for #NaNoWriMo 2019

It’s the spookiest time of year!
No, not Halloween, it’s the night before thousands of intrepid writers will begin the terrifying task of trying to write an entire novel in a single month. One that also includes a major holiday.
Are you ready for National Novel Writing Month? Are you sure?
As always, the best advice I have for writing a novel is in my guide to writing a novel, the second edition of which is now available in print, e-book, and audio. But if you need to cram, here are some posts that might help.
Getting started
- How to write a novel
- How to format your manuscript
- How to choose an idea for a novel
- How to choose your novel’s perspective
- How to outline a novel
- How to flesh out a character
- Does your novel have a plot?
- Why authors shouldn’t chase trends
- How to get started writing a novel
- How to find a writing style that works for you
Tips for that pesky middle
- How to organize a chapter
- How to craft a great voice
- Why pacing matters in novels
- What do your characters want?
- What makes a great setting
- How to write good dialogue
- Embrace conflict in a novel
- How to craft a good mystery in a novel
- List of character strengths and weaknesses
- 6 ways to build intimacy between characters
- How to create a great villain
- How to write a good climax in a novel
Troubleshooting
- Editing as you go
- The most common mistakes writers make
- 7 reasons your characters feel flat
- 5 ways to make a character more sympathetic
- Do you suffer from one of these writing maladies?
- Watch out for empty gestures in your novel
- Are you creating a mystery or just being vague?
- Try this trick when your novel is stuck
- The solution to every writing problem that has ever existed
Staying productive (and sane)
- Prioritize yourself
- How to get over writer’s block
- Five ways to stay motivated while writing a novel
- 4 Ways to Stay Productive While Writing a Novel (nanowrimo.org)
- How to regain your concentration
- How to return to writing after a long break
- How to keep writing when the s*** hits the fan
- The publishing process in GIF form
- Ten Commandments for the Happy Writer
Are you doing NaNoWriMo? Are you feeling ready?
