Tips for #NaNoWriMo 2019

It’s the spookiest time of year!

No, not Halloween, it’s the night before thousands of intrepid writers will begin the terrifying task of trying to write an entire novel in a single month. One that also includes a major holiday.

Are you ready for National Novel Writing Month? Are you sure?

As always, the best advice I have for writing a novel is in my guide to writing a novel, the second edition of which is now available in print, e-book, and audio. But if you need to cram, here are some posts that might help.

Getting started

Tips for that pesky middle

Troubleshooting

Staying productive (and sane)

Are you doing NaNoWriMo? Are you feeling ready?

