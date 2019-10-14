The 6th Not-quite-as-annual-as-it-used-to-be Stupendously Ultimate First Paragraph Challenge!!

The first paragraph challenge is back! There are prizes! Are you ready?

In order to celebrate the publication of the second edition of How to Write a Novel (preorder now, available tomorrow!!), I’m bringing back the grandaddy of them all, the big kahuna, the one, the only… SIXTH Stupendously Ultimate First Paragraph Challenge!

Is your first paragraph the best of them all? ENTER THIS CONTEST TO FIND OUT.

Before we get to the prizes, let’s talk about the pride of being among the very prestigious finalists of competitions on this blog. Here are just some of a few of the now-published authors who were once contest finalists:

Victoria Schwab! Michelle Hodkin! Stuart Neville! Josin L. McQuein! Michelle Davidson Argyle! Joshua McCune! Natalie Whipple! Terry DeHart! Jeanne Ryan! Peter Cooper! Travis Erwin!

Will you be next on this illustrious list?

Oh yes, the prizes.

from yours truly (or other agreed upon prize of similar value). In additional to a query critique, the WINNER will receive a $100 gift certificate to the independent bookstore of their choice (or other agreed-upon prize of similar value).

Here’s what you need to know:

Please post the first paragraph of any work-in-progress in the comments section of THIS POST. If you are reading this post via e-mail you must click here to enter. Please do not e-mail me your submission as it will not count. The deadline to enter is this FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18 at 7pm ET, at which point entries will be closed. Finalists will be announced… probably Monday. I think. Hopefully. When the finalists are announced you will get to exercise your democratic right to vote on the stupendously ultimate winner. PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD ABOUT THE CONTEST! The more entries, the more satisfaction you will have when you crush them with your first paragraph. Please please check and double-check your entry before posting. If you spot an error in your post after entering: please do not re-post your entry. Don’t worry about typos. I make them all the time! You may enter once, once you may enter, and enter once you may. If you post anonymously please be sure and leave your name (no cheating on this one). You must be at least 14 years old and less than 178 years old to enter. No exceptions. I’m on the Twitter! And the Instagram! And subscribe to the newsletter while you’re at it! I will be posting contest updates. (Okay maybe not Instagram but you might see what I’m cooking for dinner as I stress eat while reading the entries).

Don’t forget to pre-order How to Write a Novel! I’m very excited about the new edition and it will be available soon as an audiobook too!

Here! We! Go!!

