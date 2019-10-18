Stephen King’s turning his house into a writers retreat (This week in books)

Rice harvest. Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram!

This week! The books!

Meanwhile, the publishing world did not grind to a halt for our contest and I collected some links for you.

Literary hearts were aflutter with the news that Stephen King won approval to turn his classic Maine house into a museum and writers retreat. No word yet on any specifics but a thousand writers just raised their hands.

Author Aleksander Hemon (Nowhere Man) makes the case in the New York Times that Peter Handke, recently awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, is an apologist for Serbian genocide and Slobodan Milosevic. Hoo boy.

In other award news, the Booker Prize couldn’t make a final decision so they awarded a joint prize to Margaret Atwood for The Testaments and Bernardine Evaristo for Girl, Woman, Other.

Bowker released their ISBN statics for 2018, which showed that CreateSpace issued 1.416 million self-published titles print-on-demand editions in 2018, which Publishers Lunch notes (subscription link) is up more than 52 percent from 2017. But as Nate Hoffelder notes, this may be less of a boom than it appears, as many authors may have taken advantage of the merging of CreateSpace and Kindle Direct Publishing to bring their books out in print.

The Sky Is Everywhere by Jandy Nelson is one of my all time favorite YA novels, and I’m psyched it’s getting the movie treatment by Apple and A24!

Ever wonder why some hardcover books have retro rough page edges? It’s called deckle edges, and BookRiot takes a deep dive into the history at play.

Pitching for film is not at all the same as pitching books! They have different customs and you shouldn’t mix the two. As agent Jessica Faust points out: A logline is not a hook.

And how much creativity is too much creativity in creative nonfiction? Eileen Pollack, former director of the University of Michigan MFA Program, dives in to explain.

And finally, can you honestly imagine cleaning out a storeroom and finding a lost chapter from The Tale of Genji? Well. It happened.

Have a great weekend!

