ON SALE NOW: 2nd Edition of my guide to writing a novel!

It’s here!!

I’m so psyched to announce the publication of the Second Edition of How to Write a Novel: 49 Rules for Writing a Stupendously Awesome Novel That You Will Love Forever!

Read the guide that New York Times bestselling author Ransom Riggs called “The best how-to-write-a-novel book I’ve read.”

For this new edition, I added two new rules and polished many other chapters. It’s all my best writing tips all in one place.

