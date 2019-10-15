ON SALE NOW: 2nd Edition of my guide to writing a novel!

It’s here!!
I’m so psyched to announce the publication of the Second Edition of How to Write a Novel: 49 Rules for Writing a Stupendously Awesome Novel That You Will Love Forever!
Read the guide that New York Times bestselling author Ransom Riggs called “The best how-to-write-a-novel book I’ve read.”
For this new edition, I added two new rules and polished many other chapters. It’s all my best writing tips all in one place.
Special thanks go out to:
- D. Robert Pease, interior designer extraordinaire and who pitched in on the cover this time too!
- Mari Sheibley, most excellent cover designer
- Christine Pride and Bryan Russell for their editing expertise
- John Marshall Media for producing the audiobook
Comments
Wendy says
Congratulations, Nathans! Sounds….stupendous! Will be getting the Audible version as soon as it’s released.
Wendy says
Sorry about typo, Nathan.