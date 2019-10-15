ON SALE NOW: 2nd Edition of my guide to writing a novel!

Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

Cover of the writing guide "How to Write a Novel" by Nathan Bransford

It’s here!!

I’m so psyched to announce the publication of the Second Edition of How to Write a Novel: 49 Rules for Writing a Stupendously Awesome Novel That You Will Love Forever!

Read the guide that New York Times bestselling author Ransom Riggs called “The best how-to-write-a-novel book I’ve read.”

For this new edition, I added two new rules and polished many other chapters. It’s all my best writing tips all in one place.

Order now!

Ebook:

Paperback:

Audio:

  • Apple
  • Amazon (coming soon!)
  • Audible (coming soon!)
  • Overdrive (coming soon!)

