Now available in audio: My guide to writing a novel!

by

Cover of the writing guide "How to Write a Novel" by Nathan Bransford

I’m thrilled to announce that the second edition of my guide to writing a novel is now available as an audiobook! Narrated by me!

It’s on sale at:

If you’re a librarian or bookseller, the ISBN is 978-1-7341494-1-8 and it’s available via Audible and Findaway.

Big thanks go out to John Marshall Media for producing the audio. I had a lot of fun reading this.

Stay tuned for more audio content this week as I share what I learned getting this out into the wild.

Meanwhile, please don’t forget about the print and ebook editions! (And thanks to my subscribers for enduring all of these self-promotional posts as I get the word out).

Ebook:

Paperback:

  2. Eva says

    Hurling yourself onto the reception desk of the nearest mental institution… Hilarious. Apt. Yes, you too have written novels Nathan – it’s an exclusive survivors club.
    I have followed you blog for eons and often it’s like coming to the water table in a marathon.
    So now I can tune into your audio book like a coach on the sidelines, as no matter where we are along the road, it’s good to get notes from the journey.

