Now available in audio: My guide to writing a novel!

I’m thrilled to announce that the second edition of my guide to writing a novel is now available as an audiobook! Narrated by me!
It’s on sale at:
If you’re a librarian or bookseller, the ISBN is 978-1-7341494-1-8 and it’s available via Audible and Findaway.
Big thanks go out to John Marshall Media for producing the audio. I had a lot of fun reading this.
Stay tuned for more audio content this week as I share what I learned getting this out into the wild.
Meanwhile, please don’t forget about the print and ebook editions! (And thanks to my subscribers for enduring all of these self-promotional posts as I get the word out).
Ebook:
Paperback:
- Amazon
- Barnes & Noble
- Greenlight
- Indiebound
- Word
- Available via Ingram: ISBN 978-1-7341494-0-1
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations!
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter and check out my newly revised and updated guide to writing a novel now available in audio!
Comments
JOHN T. SHEA says
Your Audible excerpt sounds great, Nathan! Very emphatic, like a manifesto. And funny! But I wonder if my toenails really are inflammable…
Nathan Bransford says
Thanks, John! And don’t worry, toenails are flammable once they’re doused in author tears.
Eva says
Hurling yourself onto the reception desk of the nearest mental institution… Hilarious. Apt. Yes, you too have written novels Nathan – it’s an exclusive survivors club.
I have followed you blog for eons and often it’s like coming to the water table in a marathon.
So now I can tune into your audio book like a coach on the sidelines, as no matter where we are along the road, it’s good to get notes from the journey.