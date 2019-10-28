Now available in audio: My guide to writing a novel!

I’m thrilled to announce that the second edition of my guide to writing a novel is now available as an audiobook! Narrated by me!

It’s on sale at:

If you’re a librarian or bookseller, the ISBN is 978-1-7341494-1-8 and it’s available via Audible and Findaway.

Big thanks go out to John Marshall Media for producing the audio. I had a lot of fun reading this.

Stay tuned for more audio content this week as I share what I learned getting this out into the wild.

Meanwhile, please don’t forget about the print and ebook editions! (And thanks to my subscribers for enduring all of these self-promotional posts as I get the word out).

Ebook:

Paperback:

