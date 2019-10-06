Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

Helping writers achieve their dreams!

6th SUFPC update!

by 3 Comments

Cover of the writing guide "How to Write a Novel" by Nathan Bransford

There are now over 50 paragraphs entered in the 6th Stupendously Ultimate First Paragraph Challenge! I have much respect for all the brave souls who have entered thus far.

If you haven’t entered yet: um why not? Go for it! You have a chance to win a query critique and a $100 gift certificate to your favorite independent bookstore. Plus: PRIDE.

You have until Friday, 7pm ET to summon your courage.

A few updates and random thoughts:

  • Ever wondered what a literary agent’s inbox looks like? Reading the contest entries is one of the best ways of seeing what it’s like to read queries and excerpts over and over.
  • (Although to be honest the quality of these entries is far greater than the average inbox. If you’re reading a publishing blog you’re already ahead of 50% of the other people agents hear from).
  • Keeping up with tradition, here’s a word cloud of the entries so far!

Have you been reading the entries? What do you think so far?

**THIS WEEK ONLY! Enter the Stupendously Ultimate First Paragraph Challenge for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate to your favorite independent bookstore!**

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations!

And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter and check out my newly revised and updated guide to writing a novel.

Subscribe to the blog!

Receive the blog directly in your inbox when there are new posts!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Neil Larkins says

    From: The Last Time You Fall, Three Weeks When Love Meant Everything And Acceptance Meant More.
    A Double Memoir by Neil Larkins
    “She hates my guts, that much is clear. So what’s stopped her from slapping my face? She hasn’t because…well, you’ll see.”

    Reply

  3. Lauren B says

    I lot of intriguing openings! As with past contests, it’s also interesting to see trends/patterns emerge 🙂

    Good luck to everyone who entered!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *