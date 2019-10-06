6th SUFPC update!

There are now over 50 paragraphs entered in the 6th Stupendously Ultimate First Paragraph Challenge! I have much respect for all the brave souls who have entered thus far.

If you haven’t entered yet: um why not? Go for it! You have a chance to win a query critique and a $100 gift certificate to your favorite independent bookstore. Plus: PRIDE.

You have until Friday, 7pm ET to summon your courage.

A few updates and random thoughts:

Ever wondered what a literary agent’s inbox looks like? Reading the contest entries is one of the best ways of seeing what it’s like to read queries and excerpts over and over.

(Although to be honest the quality of these entries is far greater than the average inbox. If you’re reading a publishing blog you’re already ahead of 50% of the other people agents hear from).

Keeping up with tradition, here’s a word cloud of the entries so far!

Have you been reading the entries? What do you think so far?

