Who is the hottest villain in literature?

On Monday we talked about what makes a good villain. But let’s be honest. Sometimes the villains are kind of hot.

Which villain in literature would you totally make out with?

If I were being honest with myself I’d probably have to go with Amy from Gone Girl (the book version). And no, I’m not proud.

What about you?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations!



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter and check out my guide to writing a novel.