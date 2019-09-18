What’s the best mystery in a novel?

Yesterday I blogged about what makes a good mystery in a novel. So who did it best? Who created some of the best mysteries of all?

Note that I’m not necessarily asking for your favorite mystery novel! Some great mysteries have been crafted outside of that genre, whether it was wondering if Snape could be trusted in the Harry Potter series or whether Ahab would get his nemesis of a white whale in Moby-Dick.

So what’s your favorite mystery?

Art: Reader with magnifying glass by Lesser Ury