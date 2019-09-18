What’s the best mystery in a novel?

Yesterday I blogged about what makes a good mystery in a novel. So who did it best? Who created some of the best mysteries of all?
Note that I’m not necessarily asking for your favorite mystery novel! Some great mysteries have been crafted outside of that genre, whether it was wondering if Snape could be trusted in the Harry Potter series or whether Ahab would get his nemesis of a white whale in Moby-Dick.
So what’s your favorite mystery?
Art: Reader with magnifying glass by Lesser Ury
Comments
Dana Rose Bailey says
How about We Always Lived in the Castle? Not your typical mystery, but has mystery elements. Who did the crime? What does that mean for the people around that person? Would that person do it again? And of course, why was it done?
abc says
That’s a good one!
Lauren B. says
NK Jemesin’s “Broken Earth” trilogy had a lot of good narrative mysteries. What was the connection between the three POV characters in the first book, what was the nature and origin of the Stone Eaters, what was the deal with the Guardians, etc.
ABC says
Too often I think about what might have happened in those damn woods! Curses you, Tana French!
So, yes, In the Woods by Tana French is one that stands out for me. UNSOLVED MYSTERY.
Wendy says
I dont know for sure if this is my favourite mystery, but for some reason the book by Daphne Du Maurier and the movie version directed by Alfred Hitchock stands out: Rebecca. The heroine is a mousey sort of personality – although kind and sweet-natured. When the older and dashing Mr de Winter sweeps her off her feet, and saves her from a dreary life as a companion to an awful old lady, we really cheer for her. He lives in a grand English mansion, Manderlay, surrounded by a lush and beautiful garden-forest which so captivates the newly married Mrs de Winter and adds so much to the story’s wild beauty it becomes a character in its own right. However, the house and enchanting grounds seem haunted by the departed presence of his former wife, Rebecca. Everyone is still in awe of her great beauty and charisma, and Mr de Winter seems a bit mental about her and gets worked up whenever her name is mentioned. The disdainful housekeeper seems to harbour an outright obsession with the fabulous Rebecca.
The new Mrs de Winter feels she can never measure up to this paragon, and fears the heart of her much-loved husband will always belong to Rebecca. What spell could she have cast over him that is so strong it has survived her death? Of course, our heroine wants to find out as much about Rebecca as she can, especially what precipitated her death. The reader and viewing audience want to know the same things and remain glued to page and screen until all is revealed.